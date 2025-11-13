Skip navigation
Simpkins and Shelstad combine for 42 points, Oregon beats South Dakota State 83-69
Hannah Hidalgo sets NCAA record with 16 steals, No. 18 Notre Dame women dump Akron 85-58
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
November 12, 2025 11:50 PM
Nate Bittle reflects on Oregon’s win over South Dakota State and what he and the Ducks need to do to keep progressing this season.
Related Videos
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
08:16
McCasland, TTU want more after Elite Eight run
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
Latest Clips
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
05:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:03
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
16:39
NASCAR’s biggest and wildest crashes of 2025
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
