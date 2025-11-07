Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sabalenka overcomes Anisimova and lines up Rybakina in title match at WTA Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 23 with Dallas Wings having best odds
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sabalenka overcomes Anisimova and lines up Rybakina in title match at WTA Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 23 with Dallas Wings having best odds
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
November 7, 2025 05:43 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Matt McCall and Calbert Cheaney take a look at the Big Ten hierarchy as the college basketball season gets going.
Related Videos
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
04:36
Looking ahead top stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
09:21
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
13:58
Cronin: Dent is going to help my stress levels
09:07
Musselman says ‘anything is possible’ at USC
10:38
Collins: Northwestern basketball ‘in a good place’
09:02
OSU HC Diebler preaches ‘winning over everything’
09:41
Penn State HC Rhoades: ‘It’s a whole new team’
08:34
Medved happy to be back home in Minnesota
Latest Clips
07:49
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
04:46
Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
02:11
Top player props for Warriors vs. Nuggets
01:46
Can Magic get things right vs. Celtics?
02:15
Lean Rockets and under against Spurs
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue