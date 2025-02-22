 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Masai Russell
Masai Russell, Grant Holloway lead winners at USATF Indoor Championships
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 George Mason at Saint Louis
Avila’s 22 points help Saint Louis knock off Rhode Island 81-66

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_nas_trucksatlantalites_250222.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
nbc_cbb_rislu_250222.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis pounds Rhode Island

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Masai Russell
Masai Russell, Grant Holloway lead winners at USATF Indoor Championships
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 George Mason at Saint Louis
Avila’s 22 points help Saint Louis knock off Rhode Island 81-66

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_nas_trucksatlantalites_250222.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
nbc_cbb_rislu_250222.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis pounds Rhode Island

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schertz lauds Billikens for best team performance

February 22, 2025 05:28 PM
Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz talks about the Billikens' win against Rhode Island and what he wants to see from his team before the A10 Tournament.