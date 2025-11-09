 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Missouri
No. 3 Texas A&M’s dominant defense overwhelms No. 19 Missouri’s freshman QB in 38-17 victory
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_td2_251108.jpg
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_navy_td1_251108.jpg
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT

November 8, 2025 07:05 PM
Virginia Tech pulled out an overtime thriller against Providence behind 33 points and six assists from stud freshman Neoklis Avdalas.

nbc_mcbb_avdalas_251108.jpg
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
northwestern_hls_mpx.jpg
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead to stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_cbb_hoosierhit_251105.jpg
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
creighton_replacer.jpg
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
nbc_cbb_mcdermott500_251105.jpg
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
nbc_cbb_creimcdermottintv_251030.jpg
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
nbc_cbb_stjpitinointv_251030.jpg
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251030.jpg
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
nbc_cbb_uconnkarabanintv.jpg
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
nbc_cbb_mdbuzzwilliams_251030.jpg
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland

nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_td2_251108.jpg
48
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_navy_td1_251108.jpg
54
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_nd_td1_251108.jpg
01:15
Love powers in for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_pregame_indiana_penn_251108.jpg
02:32
Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on moving day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nebraska_minnesota_vb_251108__370060.jpg
06:31
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
nbc_pl_plupdate_251108.jpg
09:10
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewolhl_251108.jpg
10:36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
03:00
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_rugby_fravrsahl_251108.jpg
15:50
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 32, FRA 17
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251108.jpg
01:17
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11