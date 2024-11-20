Highlights: Akins' 25 points lead MSU past Samford

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boise State v San Jose State University
It’s Boise St, not BYU, with a bye in latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon at No. 1
Virginia v Notre Dame
Latest 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon retains top spot, Notre Dame No. 6
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 2
Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy takes home NL honor

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
msu_sam.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State survives Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boise State v San Jose State University
It’s Boise St, not BYU, with a bye in latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon at No. 1
Virginia v Notre Dame
Latest 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon retains top spot, Notre Dame No. 6
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 2
Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy takes home NL honor

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
msu_sam.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State survives Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Akins' 25 points lead MSU past Samford

November 19, 2024 10:49 PM
Jaden Akins came through with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Michigan State held off Samford.