No. 7 Alabama has 'urgency' against No. 1 Auburn

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watkins scores 31 to lead No. 2 USC past Indiana 84-79 and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two
Wyndham Clark cleared of rules infraction related to pitch mark on third hole in Round 2 at Bay Hill
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseball_leiter_250307.jpg
Rangers’ Leiter offers ‘massive value’ in drafts
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
oly_sbwhp_maddiemastrorun1_250307.jpg
Mastro stomps halfpipe qualifying at Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watkins scores 31 to lead No. 2 USC past Indiana 84-79 and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two
Wyndham Clark cleared of rules infraction related to pitch mark on third hole in Round 2 at Bay Hill
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseball_leiter_250307.jpg
Rangers’ Leiter offers ‘massive value’ in drafts
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
oly_sbwhp_maddiemastrorun1_250307.jpg
Mastro stomps halfpipe qualifying at Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

No. 7 Alabama has 'urgency' against No. 1 Auburn

March 7, 2025 02:00 PM
Vaughn Dalzell expects a "win or go home atmosphere" when No. 7 Alabama takes on top-seeded Auburn and explains why he is taking the Under (177.5) in this matchup.