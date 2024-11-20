 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves
Braves’ Sale and Tigers’ Skubal win Cy Young Awards
Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

nbc_cbb_hummelatlantis_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Battle for Atlantis
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational

November 20, 2024 06:10 PM
Robbie Hummel takes a look at the first-round matchups that tip off the Maui Invitational and analyzes the teams in the field.