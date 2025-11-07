 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Finals 2025 - Day 7
Sabalenka overcomes Anisimova and lines up Rybakina in title match at WTA Finals
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 23 with Dallas Wings having best odds
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_pingetonv2_251107.jpg
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Finals 2025 - Day 7
Sabalenka overcomes Anisimova and lines up Rybakina in title match at WTA Finals
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 23 with Dallas Wings having best odds
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_pingetonv2_251107.jpg
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’

November 7, 2025 05:55 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Matt McCall and Calbert Cheaney evaluate the standard for Purdue and UConn as two of the most successful teams of the last five years push toward a national championship.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead top stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_cbb_hoosierhit_251105.jpg
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
creighton_replacer.jpg
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
nbc_cbb_mcdermott500_251105.jpg
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
nbc_cbb_creimcdermottintv_251030.jpg
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
nbc_cbb_stjpitinointv_251030.jpg
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251030.jpg
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
nbc_cbb_uconnkarabanintv.jpg
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
nbc_cbb_mdbuzzwilliams_251030.jpg
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
nbc_cbb_orealtmanintv_251030.jpg
09:21
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
nbc_cbb_uclacroninintv_251030.jpg
13:58
Cronin: Dent is going to help my stress levels
nbc_cbb_uscmusselmanintv_251030.jpg
09:07
Musselman says ‘anything is possible’ at USC
nbc_cbb_nwcollinsintv_251030.jpg
10:38
Collins: Northwestern basketball ‘in a good place’
nbc_cbb_osudieblerint_251029.jpg
09:02
OSU HC Diebler preaches ‘winning over everything’
nbc_cbb_psurhoadesint_251029.jpg
09:41
Penn State HC Rhoades: ‘It’s a whole new team’
nbc_cbb_minnmedvedint_251029.jpg
08:34
Medved happy to be back home in Minnesota

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_pingetonv2_251107.jpg
07:49
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
Bam11-7.jpg
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
nbc_ffhh_danielsinjury_251107.jpg
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
nbc_ffhh_vegaspass_251107.jpg
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
nbc_ffhh_flexual_251107.jpg
04:46
Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251107.jpg
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251107.jpg
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
nbc_nba_teamwatchability_251107.jpg
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_ffhh_injuriesstevenson_251107.jpg
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
nbc_nba_enjoydk_251107.jpg
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
nbc_ffhh_injuriesmeyers_251107.jpg
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
nbc_nba_enjoayactivehof_251107.jpg
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF
nbc_roto_swift_251107.jpg
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
nbc_roto_franklin_251107.jpg
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
nbc_roto_wilson_251107.jpg
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_bestbets_251107.jpg
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
nbc_roto_warriorsnuggs_251107.jpg
02:11
Top player props for Warriors vs. Nuggets
MagicvsCeltics11-7.jpg
01:46
Can Magic get things right vs. Celtics?
nbc_bte_housas_251107.jpg
02:15
Lean Rockets and under against Spurs
joealtchargersoline.jpg
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
jordanlovepackersgreenbay.jpg
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
nbc_bte_bestbets_251107.jpg
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams