 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy SS ranks: Witt Jr., Henderson lead group

February 12, 2025 02:31 PM
Eric Samulski dives into shortstop rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, analyzing why the position is loaded with four potential first-round picks.
Up Next
nbc_roto_3rdbaserankings_250212.jpg
1:43
Fantasy 3B ranks: Chisholm Jr., Ramirez top group
Now Playing
Betts.jpg
1:29
Fantasy 2B ranks: Betts at No. 1; Bogaerts a value
Now Playing
nbc_roto_1stbase_250129.jpg
1:26
Fantasy 1B ranks: Vladdy, Harper lead thin group
Now Playing
nbc_dls_samson_250129.jpg
12:29
Samson on his worst Opening Day starting pitchers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_250122.jpg
9:04
Verducci’s potential changes to HOF voting process
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponmlbhofvoting_250122.jpg
4:48
Should Hall of Fame voting be public or private?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ccsabathia_250122.jpg
12:41
Being first-ballot HOFer ‘is special’ for Sabathia
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rokifantasyvalue_250118.jpg
1:15
What will Sasaki’s fantasy value be with Dodgers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rokiimpact_250118.jpg
1:15
Sasaki gives Dodgers another strong arm to use
Now Playing
nbc_roto_whatsnext_250118.jpg
1:17
Blue Jays, Padres, Mets most hurt by Sasaki deal
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_sasaki_241231.jpg
3:24
Where will Sasaki sign in free agency?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_burnes_241231.jpg
2:17
Breaking down Burnes’ fantasy outlook with ARI
Now Playing