Royals will embrace 'underdog mindset' vs. Yankees

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Where to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Saints vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_241004.jpg
Does unanimous ROY miss matter for Fever’s Clark?
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Where to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Saints vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_241004.jpg
Does unanimous ROY miss matter for Fever’s Clark?
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Royals will embrace 'underdog mindset' vs. Yankees

October 4, 2024 01:40 PM
RBS breaks down the current odds for the Royals-Yankees ALDS series, sharing why Kansas City's bullpen will be key to its hopes of upsetting heavily favored New York.
Up Next
nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
8:23
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
3:05
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_marlinsmanagement_241004.jpg
8:43
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seancasey_241004.jpg
9:19
Alonso’s heroics electrify MLB postseason
Now Playing
nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
7:51
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponmlbwildcardformat_241003.jpg
6:32
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
Now Playing
nbc_dls_bondsvsohtani_241003.jpg
7:16
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wildcard_241002.jpg
1:13
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_playofday_241002.jpg
1:36
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jbenchintv_241001.jpg
18:02
Bench: Rose was the epitome of hustle
Now Playing
nbc_dps_peterosefanrxn_241001.jpg
1:49
Rose’s competitiveness made his life complicated
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bigpapi_240930.jpg
12:24
Is Altuve a Hall of Famer?; Postseason predictions
Now Playing