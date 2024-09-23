 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
How the U.S. and International captains sent out players on Monday at Presidents Cup
Memphis
Memphis, Tulane and South Florida have decided to remain in the AAC after overtures from new Pac-12
Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg scheduled to have his pacemaker replaced during medical procedure

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_glazerintv_240923.jpg
Glazer: Steelers have a ‘culture of violence’
nbc_dlb_calatyudfbtop10_240923.jpg
Week 3 takeaways: Cowboys stumble, Fields shines
nbc_dlb_miamiqb_240931.jpg
Dolphins had ‘no plan’ at QB when Tua went down

Watch Now

How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?

September 23, 2024 03:54 PM
What Shohei Ohtani is doing is unprecedented in baseball history but Mike Schur argues it's unprecedented in sports history given the records Ohtani is surpassing and the ways in which he is accomplishing the feats.
