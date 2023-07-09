 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_hl_230709.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at CTMP

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch

July 9, 2023 12:36 PM
Rangers' Corey Seager makes a spectacular over-the-head catch to rob Nationals' Dominic Smith of a hit in the second inning.
