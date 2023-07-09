Watch Now
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Rangers' Corey Seager makes a spectacular over-the-head catch to rob Nationals' Dominic Smith of a hit in the second inning.
Up Next
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" analyzes top 2023 MLB Draft pitching prospect Paul Skenes.
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
Look back on the best moments from MLB's Celebrity Softball Game where Team Felix holds on for the win vs. Team Finch.
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
The National League blanked the American League 5-0 in the 2023 MLB Futures Game. Check out the highlights from the shutout.
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
Holliday: 'I'm very excited' for MLB Futures Game
D.J. Short chats with MLB's top prospect Jackson Holliday about expectations after going No. 1 overall, this year's MLB Futures Game, his minor league stats, MLB players he looks up to and the Orioles' future.
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Connor Rogers discusses Aroldis Chapman's arrival with the Texas Rangers, breaking down if the left-handed closer offers any additional fantasy value as a result or if managers should look elsewhere.
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
'Still reason for hope' with Vargas in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy baseball managers should continue to stick with Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas despite his disappointing batting average.
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Duran a possible 'top 30' OF if role increases
Connor Rogers highlights Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, detailing his bounce-back season and explaining why he could break out in fantasy should Boston sell at the trade deadline.
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Dunning 'unlikely' to sustain mixed-league value
Despite posting strong numbers this MLB season, Connor Rogers discusses why it's hard to imagine Rangers' SP Dane Dunning to sustain his fantasy value for the rest of the year.
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Miranda has 'four-category' appeal in deep leagues
Jose Miranda has a chance to re-establish himself as a starter for the Twins after Royce Lewis' injury and is worth a look after a strong Triple-A performance.
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Darick Hall is back with the Phillies, but he must contribute immediately to have a shot at being a viable fantasy candidate before Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber move to first base and DH, respectively.
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
The Orioles staged a late rally with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take down the Twins at Camden Yards.
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Westburg: 'It's been a really fun ride so far'
Jordan Westburg talks to Ahmed Fareed and Jason Kipnis after he took a 101-mph fastball to give the Orioles the game-winning run against the Twins and discusses his early adjustments to MLB after his promotion.