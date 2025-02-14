Watch Now
Cindric reacts to photo-finish Duel win over Jones
Austin Cindric shares his thoughts after beating Erik Jones in a photo finish to win the second Daytona 500 Duel qualifying race.
Austin Cindric shares his thoughts after beating Erik Jones in a photo finish to win the second Daytona 500 Duel qualifying race.
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Duels from Daytona International Speedway.
Following Duel 1 at Daytona, J.J. Yeley reflects on what went wrong in the race as he failed to advance to the Daytona 500 field.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is emotional as he watches Justin Allgaier compete in Thursday's duel at Daytona International Speedway, earning a spot in the Daytona 500.
Justin Allgaier speaks on the unveil of the new Chevrolet Blazer EV.R NASCAR prototype ahead of the Daytona 500.
Jimmie Johnson shares his initial frustrations regarding NASCAR's "world class" provisional to make the Daytona 500 but now has a "better understanding" of the intent of putting the rule in place.
Ryan Blaney has been in contention at the front of the field in multiple attempts at the Daytona 500 win, and he shares what he feels is the "best way" to position yourself for a chance to win.
Helio Castroneves talks with the media about the controversial rule that would grant him a provisional to race in the Daytona 500 if he fails to make the race in traditional qualifying.
Relive the thrills of some of the most memorable final laps of the Daytona 500.
Relive the best victory lane moments from the Daytona 500 ahead of the 67th running of The Great American Race.
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Entering their 75th season in NASCAR, Eddie, Len and Jon Wood reminisce about their favorite wins and memories with Wood Brothers Racing.
JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., announce their entry into the Daytona 500 that will be driven by Justin Allgaier and include a partnership with Chris Stapleton's Tennessee Whiskey brand.
Relive the best battles and close-quarters racing across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series from the 2024 season.
Relive some of the best scanner audio from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, including final lap comms and celebrations.
Relive the worst and most memorable crashes from the 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series seasons.
From Ross Chastain to Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman to Brad Keselowski and more, relive the winless streaks that were snapped during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Relive the best wins from Stewart-Haas Racing's time in the NASCAR, where the organization amassed a total of 105 wins across the Cup and Xfinity Series and two Cup Series titles.
Look back at notable victories and moments from Martin Truex Jr.'s incredible NASCAR career, where he amassed 34 career wins in the Cup Series and captured back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2004 and 2005.
Listen to the best radio calls from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, presented by Toyota.
Martin Truex Jr. admits his final race in full-time Cup Series competition was "not a good day to end on" but looks forward to the opportunity to "race for fun" after a storied NASCAR career.
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps presents Joey Logano with the Bill France Cup after winning the 2024 Cup Series championship
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
William Byron unpacks his championship race at Phoenix and feels his No. 24 didn't have enough to hang with the Team Penske Fords, but he remains proud of "a great year" entering the offseason.
After falling short of the 2024 Cup Series championship, Tyler Reddick is "heavily motivated" to improve at Phoenix but remains proud of the team's effort in a mistake-free race.
Ryan Blaney congratulates Joey Logano for bringing the championship back to Team Penske after a "heck of a battle" but "didn't have enough" to make up ground after the final restart.
A thankful Joey Logano speaks on how special it is to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship and knows he has "the best team" to come alive when it matters most in the season.
A flat tire sends Zane Smith around and into the outside wall in Stage 3 at Phoenix, setting up an important pit stop for championship hopefuls.