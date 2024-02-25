 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros v Washington Nationals
Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_penske_240224.jpg
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros v Washington Nationals
Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_penske_240224.jpg
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta

February 24, 2024 07:27 PM
Austin Hill pounces after a handful of drivers run out of fuel during overtime of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta to open the season with back-to-back wins.
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
11:27
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksatlanta_240224.jpg
12:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonareview_240220.jpg
9:23
Is Byron destined for stardom after Daytona win?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity300hl_240219.jpg
11:49
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona500hl_240219.jpg
19:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
Now Playing
the_big_one.jpg
3:04
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One
Now Playing
Harrison_Burton.jpg
1:52
Burton, Hocevar caught in early Daytona 500 wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity37crash_240219.jpg
2:45
Love gets spun in backstretch, caution comes out
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona500prev_240217.jpg
4:17
Which Cup drivers will conquer 2024 Daytona 500?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_endofrace_240216.jpg
3:48
Truck flips as Daytona race ends in huge wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
0:46
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
15:14
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_2024seasonpreview_240216.jpg
4:42
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
1:13
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaduelshl_240215.jpg
11:52
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_tylerreddickintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Reddick’s Duel win at Daytona a ‘nice relief’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jimmiejohnsonintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Johnson reacts to anxiety of Thursday’s Duel
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickinterview_240215.jpg
0:23
Reddick: Duel win ‘great way to start off weekend’
Now Playing
KevinJames.jpg
4:08
NASCAR’s top-10 commands to start engines
Now Playing
nbc_nas_clashatcoliseum_240203.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Hamlin wins Clash at the Coliseum
Now Playing
nbc_nas_driversonrise_240126.jpg
3:13
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
9:23
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_johnson_240119.jpg
9:53
Johnson recalls humble beginning to HOF career
Now Playing
nbc_nas_guthrie_240119.jpg
2:21
Guthrie receives the 2024 Landmark Award
Now Playing
nbc_nas_knaus_240119.jpg
15:32
Knaus recounts windy road to Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allison_240119.jpg
20:10
Allison on HOF induction: ‘All I can say is wow’
Now Playing
firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
22:17
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
Now Playing
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
15:40
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
12:09
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
Now Playing