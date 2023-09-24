 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said after the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway
Natalie Geisenberger
Luge legend Natalie Geisenberger retires
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Raiders - Same-Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lvadamstd_230924.jpg
Adams catches clutch TD to give Raiders early lead
nbc_nas_cuptexasehl_230924.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
nbc_fnia_floriomahomes_230924.jpg
Mahomes asked more about Swift than his ankle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Byron delivers 300th Cup win for Hendrick

September 24, 2023 07:22 PM
An exhausted William Byron celebrates his win at Texas on a sweltering day and gives a classy nod to his teammate Kyle Larson in the process after grinding out the win for Hendrick Motorsports' 300th Cup Series victory.
nbc_nas_cuptexasehl_230924.jpg
14:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
WB.jpg
2:34
Byron on to Round of 8, one step from title run
nbc_nas_bellintv_230924.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘disappointed’ despite fourth-place finish
nbc_nas_chastainintv_230924.jpg
1:54
Chastain battles through throttle issues at Texas
nbc_nas_wallaceintv_230924.jpg
1:19
Wallace: ‘I know what I did and I choked’
nbc_nas_byronintv_230924.jpg
4:01
Byron delivers 300th Cup win for Hendrick
nbc_nas_larsoncrash_230924.jpg
2:52
Larson wrecks while battling Bubba at Texas
KB.jpg
2:51
Busch backs into wall hard at Texas
nbc_nas_dillonincident_230924.jpg
2:56
Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas
John_Hunter_Nemechek.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
BW.jpg
16:37
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Texas
Parker_Kligerman.jpg
1:02
Kligerman ‘disappointed’ despite runner-up finish
nbc_nas_johnhunter_230923.jpg
1:49
Nemechek continues dominance with Texas win
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
1:26
Hamlin has never shied away from drama
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
0:30
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas
JA.jpg
10:45
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Texas
nbc_nas_justin_interview_new_230923.jpg
1:30
Allgaier on Xfinity Texas pole for Round of 12
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_texas_230922.jpg
1:17
Playoff standings reset before Rd. of 12 at Texas
nbc_nas_mm_texaspreviewv2_230921.jpg
9:07
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas
nbc_nas_mm_hamlinandlarson_230921.jpg
8:30
Hamlin ‘in another league’ after Cup Round of 16
nbc_nas_mm_martintruexjr_230921.jpg
5:48
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
KL.jpg
7:12
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12
nbc_nascar_mm_hamlinwinv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Hamlin energized in playoffs seeking first title
Texas.jpg
5:12
Texas, Talladega, Charlotte next for Round of 12
nbc_nascar_mm_driverseliminatedv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Logano, Harvick, McDowell, Stenhouse eliminated
nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
9:11
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
3:57
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
8:57
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
8:12
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
1:51
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
