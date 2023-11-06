Watch Now
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup championship
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty review the performances of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Penske’s back to back titles in NASCAR Cup Series
Celebrating a Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway for a second consecutive season, Roger Penske says it was a pleasure to watch the way Ryan Blaney raced against the rest of the Championship 4.
Harvick’s last week an ‘emotional roller coaster’
Kevin Harvick shares how much the last week of tributes means to him, describes his love for driving a race car, the people associated, and the sport, and reveals how he'd like to be remembered at the end of his career.
Ross: ‘Did something else that’s never been done’
Ross Chastain lives up to the "lofty goals" of Trackhouse Racing with his second victory of the season and says he was beside himself to be racing Kevin Harvick early in the race, calling it a "bucket list" item.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Phoenix Championship Race
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Blaney overcomes adversity to claim Cup title
Ryan Blaney credits Team Penske for putting in a lot of work, shares why family has "meant everything" coming from a line of racers, and shares how crew chief Jonathan Hassler has changed his career trajectory.
Byron: ‘Stinks to come up short’
William Byron's No. 24 got too tight once the track rubbered in and had a big balance shift especially after losing the lead, but he'd like to think he'll be back in a position to battle for a Cup title next season.
Larson: ‘Pit crew kept us in the game’
Kyle Larson speaks to the respect level that he and Ryan Blaney showed each other during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race after finishing runner-up in the title fight.
Blaney went to work to capture first Cup title
Ryan Blaney admits to getting emotional in the car after winning his first Cup championship, and second straight for Team Penske, and relished the opportunity to battle Kyle Larson and William Byron down the stretch.
Bell’s title hopes evaporate due to brake failure
Christopher Bell applies the brakes before entering the turn and the No. 20 sails into the outside wall due to a catastrophic failure, ending the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's title chances.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Stewart: Cole ‘won that one on his own’
Tony Stewart is "super proud" of Cole Custer's level of maturity during the last restart in the Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Custer celebrates with Xfinity championship trophy
Cole Custer celebrates his Xfinity Series championship in victory lane and says with his team and Tony Stewart's guidance he feels like he can do anything.
Allgaier: ‘Hats off to this whole race team’
Justin Allgaier is proud of the effort from his team and what they were able to accomplish after coming up short of an Xfinity Series title.
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
After falling short of a title in his first Championship 4 appearance, Sam Mayer is more motivated to go out there next season and win it all.
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’
John Hunter Nemechek needed his car to turn better during the final overtime restart at Phoenix after a shot at a win and the title turned into an eventual 28th-place result despite leading 66 laps.
Custer: ‘I’m going to enjoy this’
Cole Custer can't believe he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway after going from first to third during the final restart in overtime before rallying for the victory and title.
Custer wins at Phoenix in OT, claims Xfinity title
Cole Custer pulls away from the field during the final lap of overtime to win at Phoenix and capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
Ryan Blaney overcame his struggles reach the Championship 4, and he's hoping to use momentum from Martinsville to peak at the right time in Phoenix.
Larson looking to close season with second title
Kyle Larson is ready to flip the script on his season and close it out with his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship.
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell share what being a NASCAR Cup Series champion represents.
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
From the most difficult loss of his career at Las Vegas, to the biggest win of his career at Homestead-Miami, it's been an emotional path to the Championship 4 for Christopher Bell.
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
During the offseason, William Byron felt he wasn't living up to the No. 24 team's potential, so he started working extra hard on things he could do to perfect his craft, and it's paid off.
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
Dale Jarrett sizes up the Cup Series Championship 4 field. Which driver is ready to become the next NASCAR legend?
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
William Byron is "on keel" and excited for his crew after securing the No. 1 pit stall for the championship race at Phoenix and is ready to "enjoy the hell out of it" in front of family and friends. great opportunity
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
Sammy Smith says his second career pole gives him "a lot of confidence" ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.