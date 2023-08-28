 Skip navigation
Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Elliott falls short of qualifying for Cup playoffs

August 28, 2023 11:48 AM
Kyle Petty tells Nate Ryan why it's not the "end of the world" that Chase Elliott didn't make the playoffs, as they discuss how NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is covered and treated differently given his elevated stature.
nbc_nas_mm_playoffprediction_230828.jpg
7:01
Who gets eliminated first in NASCAR Cup playoffs?
nbc_nas_pod_blaneypreece_230828.jpg
12:33
Cup sees big Daytona wrecks by Preece, Blaney
nbc_nas_pod_bubbapressure_230828.jpg
4:43
Playoff pressure weighed heavily on Wallace
nbc_nas_pod_elliott_230828.jpg
4:49
Elliott falls short of qualifying for Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_trucksmilwaukee_230828.jpg
13:18
Highlights: Enfinger wins Milwaukee Truck race
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230827.jpg
11:19
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Buescher’s win at Daytona
nbc_nas_keselowski_230826.jpg
1:09
Keselowski: ‘Great day for all of us at RFK’
nbc_nas_elliottv3_230826.jpg
1:30
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_230826.jpg
17:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
2:29
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
1:23
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_nas_truex_230826.jpg
1:24
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
nbc_nas_buescher_230826.jpg
1:58
Buescher captures third Cup win in last five races
nbc_nas_overtime_230826.jpg
2:08
Buescher wins regular season finale in OT
nbc_nas_preeceflip_230826.jpg
6:24
Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls
nbc_nas_bigone_230826.jpg
4:23
The Big One happens early at Daytona
Coke_Zero_400.jpg
1:19
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
nbc_nas_75th2001pepsi400v2_230825.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2001 Pepsi 400
nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
2:50
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona
nbc_nas_restartcrashv2_230825.jpg
3:52
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
18:23
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
nbc_nas_creed_230825.jpg
1:55
Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
2:41
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishv4_230825.jpg
4:56
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish
nbc_nas_cupqualsdaytona_230825.jpg
8:40
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
1:18
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytonav2_230824.jpg
1:27
Last regular season race to set playoff field
nbc_nas_whelanmodifiedthompsonehlv2_230824.jpg
5:09
Highlights: Bonsignore wins Thompson 150
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
7:45
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
nbc_nas_motormouths_saturdaynight_230824.jpg
7:22
Regular season finale will feature everything
