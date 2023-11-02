Watch Now
Harvick set to ride off into the sunset at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick takes a trip down memory lane before his last time suiting up behind a Cup Series wheel at Phoenix, reflecting on the highs, lows and family moments from a Hall of Fame NASCAR career spanning three decades.
Kevin Harvick takes a trip down memory lane before his last time suiting up behind a Cup Series wheel at Phoenix, reflecting on the highs, lows and family moments from a Hall of Fame NASCAR career spanning three decades.
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Dave Burns preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, where Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek will all fight for their 1st title.
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season
Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, and Dave Burns discuss the most noteworthy and dramatic moments, as well as biggest surprises from the 2023 NASCAR season, and reveal their favorite Kevin Harvick moment before his retirement.
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Dale Jarrett highlight the top storylines and make their picks for championship weekend, where Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and William Byron will race for the Cup Series title.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Suarez’s history
Relive Daniel Suarez's historic moment in the Xfinity Series when he became the 1st international driver to win a NASCAR championship in 2016.
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Ryan Preece discusses his NASCAR Whelen Modified win at Martinsville, including the team effort it took to prepare for the race and what it meant to get back to 'grass-roots' racing.
Ryan Preece discusses his NASCAR Whelen Modified win at Martinsville, including the team effort it took to prepare for the race and what it meant to get back to 'grass-roots' racing.
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
Harrison Burton discusses Wood Brothers Racing's lasting legacy at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the 70th anniversary of their debut at the Speedway in 1953.
Which Cup driver is the favorite to win title?
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton unpack Ryan Blaney's win, preview the Phoenix finale, and debate which driver between Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron has the best chance at the title.
Mayer, Allgaier, Nemechek, Custer eye title
Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Marty Snider preview the Xfinity championship race at Phoenix Raceway, wondering if this will finally be Justin Allgaier's year against Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, and John Hunter Nemechek.
Reddick, Buescher left out of Championship 4
Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Marty Snider examine what happened to Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher after each driver's Cup Series playoff elimination following the Round of 8.
Martinsville Xfinity overtime finish sparks debate
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review the Xfinity Series overtime session at Martinsville, the battle between Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill, and why fans should come to expect this type of playoff finish.
Truex Jr., Hamlin eliminated from Cup playoffs
Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan discuss a difficult day for JGR after Martin Truex Jr.'s pit-road penalty led to his eventual elimination from contention and Denny Hamlin's third-place finish wasn't enough to advance.
Byron gutted it out to move on in playoffs
Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan review a difficult drive for William Byron at Martinsville with his helmet fan not working properly during the race and the 13th-place result that was enough to qualify for the Championship 4.
Blaney seized the moment at Martinsville
Ryan Blaney didn't exactly need to win at Martinsville to advance in the playoffs, but after leading the 2nd-most laps and capturing the victory, the Team Penske driver left no doubt and heads to Phoenix with momentum.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Blaney’s win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Cup Championship 4 field is set after Martinsville
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. review the action from the Round of 8 Cup Series cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway and set the stage for the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron moves on to Phoenix: ‘It was a slugfest’
William Byron calls his effort at Martinsville his "worst race of the year" after his helmet fan wasn't working, but concedes the overall result of reaching the Championship 4 "means more than anything."
Truex Jr eliminated: ‘Gave it a hell of an effort’
Martin Truex Jr. thought he was well under speed leaving his box and is "really disappointed' in the costly mistake and not being able to race for a championship at Phoenix.
Hamlin: Ultimately Homestead ‘sealed our fate’
Denny Hamlin hates that he didn't make the Championship 4, but admits that his power steering problem at Homestead-Miami was too much to overcome without at win at Martinsville.
Blaney reserves place in Championship 4 with win
Ryan Blaney says it's "awesome" to win at place he grew up not too far from after finally closing one out at Martinsville after all the years, capping off a strong Round of 8 performance to reach the Championship 4.
Pace car has to be towed at Martinsville
The pace car for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway experiences an issue while out on track and has to be towed to pit road.
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
"I'm so glad this is over" says Cole Custer after a chaotic overtime restart and finish at Martinsville where the No. 00 had "nowhere to go" after getting spun, but a 19th-place result is enough to race for a title.
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
Austin Hill says it "wasn't cool" of him to drive Sheldon Creed up the track in Turn 1 but that Creed didn't give him a chance getting into Turn 3 despite being in a must-win situation, describing it as "uncalled for."
Creed eliminated: ‘I don’t know if it’s fair’
Sheldon Creed reviews his overtime battle between teammate Austin Hill after failing to qualify for the Championship 4, saying he's not proud of racing like that and doesn't like racing that way.
Allgaier to race for title: ‘This is emotional’
A breathless Justin Allgaier has a shot at the Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway after finally capturing a win at Martinsville, something he's wanted to do for a "long time."
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
Justin Allgaier crosses the line first just ahead of Sheldon Creed to win the Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race after a crazy overtime finish at Martinsville Speedway and qualify for the Championship 4.