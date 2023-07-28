Watch Now
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Watch the qualifying action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Watch the qualifying action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
The spotlight loves Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR's most intense racers -- and one of its best, establishing himself as a 'future Hall of Famer' despite his many feuds.
Look back at the iconic February 23, 1986 race at Richmond where Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt collide in a race ending crash.
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett reassess the controversy between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson at Pocono and discuss where the two drivers may go from here.
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan, and Dale Jarrett preview the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, highlighting Joe Gibbs Racing's recent performance entering the weekend as well as other drivers to watch.
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan, and Dale Jarrett break down the current playoff cutline, detailing which drivers they believe are in better shape than others over the final five regular-season races.
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Steve Letarte analyze the current NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with only five races remaining in the regular season.
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte broach the "cauldron of hate" that Pocono has become following run-ins between Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie, and Ty Dillon and Chase Briscoe.
Jeff Burton believes that Denny Hamlin did something wrong by using every bit of track and putting Kyle Larson in a position to lift or wreck, as Steve Letarte wonders whether Hamlin's move is an acceptable way to win.
Relive Dale Earnhardt Jr's best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.
After getting "used up" by Denny Hamlin at the end of the Cup race at Pocono, Kyle Larson admits he was nervous about what Hamlin would do considering what happened last year with Ross Chastain at the same track.
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Marty Snider and Kyle Petty go through the field following a spicy NASCAR Cup Series race and finish at Pocono Raceway.
Kyle Larson takes issue with Denny Hamlin after the No. 5 is sent up into the wall by the No. 11 as the two battle for the lead late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Tyler Reddick recaps how his late-race tire advantage resulted in a third-place finish and voices his displeasure after NASCAR didn't throw a caution flag with two laps remaining before the field took the white flag.
Following his second-consecutive top-five finish, Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 car wasn't good in traffic during restarts to clear the leaders.
Martin Truex Jr. admits his runner-up finish at Pocono came down to lane choice and not getting the right push from the inside lane on the final restart.
A noticeably frustrated Kyle Larson says he's "been cost a lot of good finishes" by Denny Hamlin throughout his career despite never having to apologize to him before about anything he's done on the race track.
Denny Hamlin says that Kyle Larson wrecked himself toward the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway and is unbothered by the jeering from the stands.
Denny Hamlin is declared the winner at Pocono as the caution flag waves on the final lap, but not before contact from Hamlin sent Kyle Larson sliding up the track into the wall, leading to a chorus of boos from the fans.
Austin Dillon slides hard into the SAFER barrier in Turn 1, lobs his helmet toward Tyler Reddick under caution, and says he's going to have to start "wrecking people" after being released from the infield care center.
Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez both suffer major damage to their race cars during a Stage 2 restart wreck at Pocono Raceway.
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Josh Berry recaps a "wild restart" after a 24th-place finish despite starting out front in overtime after Austin Hill pushed him a little longer and harder into Turn 1 than he would have wanted.
Austin Hill didn't think the No. 21 had anything for Josh Berry, but credits his team for getting the car better throughout the evening to land in victory lane.
Austin Hill outlasts the field in a wild overtime restart during the Xfinity Series race at Pocono and is declared the winner when the caution flag waves on the final lap.
A stack-up on the restart at the beginning of the final stage at Pocono Raceway triggers a chain-reaction wreck involving John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer.
William Byron previews his chances ahead of a "long race" at Pocono after securing his 11th career Cup Series pole position and third of the season.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.