Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Austin Hill didn't think the No. 21 had anything for Josh Berry, but credits his team for getting the car better throughout the evening to land in victory lane.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
Josh Berry recaps a "wild restart" after a 24th-place finish despite starting out front in overtime after Austin Hill pushed him a little longer and harder into Turn 1 than he would have wanted.
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Austin Hill didn't think the No. 21 had anything for Josh Berry, but credits his team for getting the car better throughout the evening to land in victory lane.
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
Austin Hill outlasts the field in a wild overtime restart during the Xfinity Series race at Pocono and is declared the winner when the caution flag waves on the final lap.
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
A stack-up on the restart at the beginning of the final stage at Pocono Raceway triggers a chain-reaction wreck involving John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer.
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
William Byron previews his chances ahead of a "long race" at Pocono after securing his 11th career Cup Series pole position and third of the season.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
Alex Bowman and Ally have both partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society and the Lehigh Valley Humane Society, and if Bowman wins at Pocono Raceway, it'll be an added bonus for the local animals.
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
Kyle Busch wins the NASCAR Truck race at Pocono Raceway to deliver the 100th series victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
Pocono Raceway looks simple by its design, but since 1974, has been host to some of the worst crashes in NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls one of his scariest wrecks during 2002 with his teammate Steve Park.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, as Josh Berry earned his first pole position of the season at Pocono Raceway.
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
After capturing his second-career Xfinity Series pole position, and first this season, Josh Berry says his team "needed this so bad" following a "really tough couple of weeks."
Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono
Dustin Long previews the outlook for Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. ahead of Pocono.
Highlight: Bonsignore wins Mohegan Sun 100 at NHMS
Justin Bonsignore holds off Doug Coby and Ron Silk to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at the Indianapolis road course, and Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss expectations and the presence of international drivers in the sport.
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss Joe Gibbs Racing's recent dominance at Pocono Raceway and offer other drivers to watch out for this Sunday.
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty assess the current playoff standings, highlighting the biggest surprises with six races remaining and who may separate themselves for the regular-season championship.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hops into the broadcast booth and gives his thoughts on the action at the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett discuss Martin Truex Jr.'s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and how he was able to claim victory at the track.
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. go through the field to review the NASCAR Cup Series action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway following a Monday finish.
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Martin Truex Jr. captures the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Harvick fourth after losing track position
Kevin Harvick secures his first top-five finish in his last seven Cup Series races, but laments the No. 4 team losing too much track position during the final pit stop at new Hampshire.
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
Kyle Larson says he tried to be more patient on the throttle during the final restart at New Hampshire, but had a "lot of wheel spin" on the inside lane, resulting in a third-place finish.
Logano: ‘Stings’ to not win at home track
Joey Logano shares how he thought he would have had something for Martin Truex Jr. before the final series of cautions and says there's no place he would have rather driven to victory lane than his home track.
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
Martin Truex Jr. admits there isn't a win he wanted more than New Hampshire given his performances over the years at the New England track and is relieved to finally put all of the frustration in the rear-view mirror.
Almriola’s hopes dashed by loose wheel
While leading at New Hampshire, Aric Almirola suffers a loose wheel, sending the No. 10 into the wall and ending the day early for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
John Hunter Nemechek takes his hat off to the No. 20 team after "definitely" making a statement with his Xfinity Series win at New Hampshire.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at New Hampshire
John Hunter Nemechek leads 138 of the 207 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway en route to his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Nemechek wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire in OT
John Hunter Nemechek is declared the winner of the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the overtime finish is cut short by one lap due to a caution.