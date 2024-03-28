How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU’s big Valspar win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Richmond can set up end to Ford’s winless streak

Top Clips

nbc_dps_christianlaettnerinterview_240328.jpg
Laettner: NIL, transfer portal are ‘bad’ for CBB
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240328.jpg
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU’s big Valspar win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Richmond can set up end to Ford’s winless streak

Top Clips

nbc_dps_christianlaettnerinterview_240328.jpg
Laettner: NIL, transfer portal are ‘bad’ for CBB
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240328.jpg
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?

March 28, 2024 01:16 PM
Dale Jarrett previews the Richmond Cup race, discussing whether William Byron’s success can translate to a short track, why Ty Gibbs is the favorite, and how the car will fare after changes following Phoenix and Bristol.
Up Next
byronrichmond.jpg
5:14
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
Now Playing
KFB.jpg
12:20
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron’s ‘exquisite’ weekend
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cotahl_240324.jpg
12:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitycota_240323.jpg
13:39
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckscota_240323.jpg
12:27
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cotapreview_v2_240321.jpg
3:11
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_roadcoursebest_240320.jpg
14:04
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolreview_240318.jpg
10:06
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_foodcity500_240317.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksbristollites_240316.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolpreviewv2_240314.jpg
2:35
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_phxrecap_240311.jpg
6:36
Does Bell’s win make Toyota the title favorite?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
17:22
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_240309.jpg
16:48
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartwreck_240309.jpg
4:27
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_phoenixpreview_240304.jpg
5:01
What to expect from revamped short track package
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegasreview_240304.jpg
6:16
Team effort behind Larson’s dominant Vegas victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_240303.jpg
16:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitylasvegas_240302.jpg
8:56
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
11:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_internlcalldaytv2_240227.jpg
1:50
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_internlcallatl_240227.jpg
2:41
International calls of the Cup finish at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_driversintrouble_240226.jpg
4:08
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_atlreview_240226.jpg
13:08
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240225.jpg
18:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
2:13
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Now Playing
Logano.jpg
2:55
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
2:18
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
11:27
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
Now Playing