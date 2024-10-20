 Skip navigation
NASCAR: South Point 400
Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, vaults from out of NASCAR playoffs into championship four
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241020.jpg
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241020.jpg
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Incredible' turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4

October 20, 2024 05:55 PM
From out of the Cup Series playoffs to a spot in the Championship 4, Joey Logano describes his day at Las Vegas as a "total team win" after saving enough fuel to hold off a hard charging Christopher Bell late.
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
1:21
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
1:31
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
nbc_nas_gibbspin_241020.jpg
1:34
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
reddick_flips.jpg
3:17
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
2:30
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_241019.jpg
9:54
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
9:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
2:12
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
nbc_nas_lvessay_241019.jpg
1:30
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_vegas_241017.jpg
1:39
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsveg_241018.jpg
7:04
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larsonrovalwinintv_241018.jpg
3:58
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
nbc_nas_vegasprev_241017.jpg
3:30
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
joey_logano.jpg
6:29
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title
nbc_nas_rovalhl_241013.jpg
19:48
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
1:05
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
nbc_nas_postanalysis_241013.jpg
1:37
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
nbc_nas_logano_241013.jpg
1:33
Cup Round of 8 ‘wasn’t meant to be’ for Logano
nbc_nas_larson_241013.jpg
1:38
Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win
nbc_nas_reddick_241013.jpg
1:24
Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_241013.jpg
0:51
Briscoe: ‘A lot to race for’ despite elimination
bowman.jpg
1:33
Bowman earns first road course stage win at Roval
reddick_hamlin_crash.jpg
1:34
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
nbc_nas_stage1_241013.jpg
1:57
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
nbc_nas_rovalessay_241012.jpg
1:19
The Roval: NASCAR’s greatest freak show
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_241012.jpg
9:49
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_charlottequalifyinghl_241012.jpg
6:57
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
nbc_nas_rovalprview_241010.jpg
4:07
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
nbc_nas_pod_2024parity_241009.jpg
5:32
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
nbc_nas_pod_bowman_241009.jpg
3:51
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
