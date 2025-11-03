Best moments from NASCAR's 2025 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chase Sexton Kawasaki announcement.jpg
Chase Sexton officially announced as Monster Energy Kawasaki rider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251102.jpg
Winners and losers from Phoenix Cup race that crowned Kyle Larson as champion
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
Remembering the time the Ryder Cup skipped a day for college football
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chase Sexton Kawasaki announcement.jpg
Chase Sexton officially announced as Monster Energy Kawasaki rider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251102.jpg
Winners and losers from Phoenix Cup race that crowned Kyle Larson as champion
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
Remembering the time the Ryder Cup skipped a day for college football
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best moments from NASCAR's 2025 season

November 3, 2025 09:56 AM
From Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City to Denny Hamlin's playoff-clincher to Kyle Larson's championship, relive NASCAR's wildest radio calls. breakout stars, and the races that shaped 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251102.jpg
11:32
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Championship race
nbc_nas_dennypress_251102.jpg
02:19
Hamlin ‘numb’ after coming up short in Cup Champ.
nbc_nas_postracehit_251102.jpg
03:18
Larson takes advantage of restart to win Cup title
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_251102.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Championship at Phoenix
nbc_nas_hendrick_251102.jpg
01:47
Hendrick reflects on 15th Cup Championship victory
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251102.jpg
01:04
Best Cup driver audio from Championship race
nbc_nas_deskdiscuss_251102.jpg
03:34
Analyzing how Hamlin handled Cup Championship race
nbc_nas_gordon_251102.jpg
02:29
Gordon discusses ‘incredible day’ in Phoenix
nbc_nas_larsontrophy_251102.jpg
04:56
Larson receives Bill France Cup
nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
02:21
Blaney on how he ended season on a ‘high note’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_251102.jpg
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_251101.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
sales_nas_creditone_phoenix_251031.jpg
03:11
‘It’s all on the line’ Sunday at Phoenix Raceway
nbc_nas_phxchamps_251028.jpg
30
A NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned in Phoenix
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
nbc_nas_logano_251026.jpg
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
nbc_nas_elliott_251026.jpg
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_gordon_251026.jpg
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
03:27
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
03:18
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
08:37
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured
nbc_pft_bearsbengals_251103.jpg
06:23
Williams leads Bears to wild win over Bengals
nbc_pft_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
04:41
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England
nbc_pft_packerspanthers_251103.jpg
04:46
What’s going on with the Packers’ offense?
nbc_pft_vikingslions_251103.jpg
08:53
McCarthy ‘didn’t blink’ as Vikings beat Lions
nbc_pft_chasingseeding_251103.jpg
04:43
Chiefs, Bills in unfamiliar chasing position
bills_postseason.jpg
09:48
How can Bills break through in postseason?
nbc_pft_allenmahomes_251103.jpg
08:43
Simms: Allen ‘every bit as good’ as Mahomes
nbc_pft_steelerscolts_251103.jpg
13:41
Steelers take Colts down a peg in Pittsburgh
cook_thumbnail.jpg
08:41
Bills control run game in win over Chiefs
nbc_pft_jaelenphillips_251103.jpg
03:14
Eagles acquire EDGE Phillips from Dolphins
nbc_fnia_billschiefs_v2_251102.jpg
05:19
Bills showed they’re ‘right there’ with Chiefs win
nbc_psnff_midtermwardsv2_251103.jpg
09:24
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
SNF_preview_week_10_raw.jpg
41
PIT will be ‘energized’ in Week 10 vs. LAC
nbc_psnff_sealawrenceint_251103.jpg
04:23
Lawrence: Macdonald is a ‘calculated hot head’
nbc_nba_lakersheat_251102.jpg
01:58
HLs: Doncic’s triple-double fuels Lakers past Heat
nbc_psnff_jaydeninjury_251102.jpg
01:47
Daniels suffers significant arm injury late on SNF
nbc_psnff_darnolddisc_251102.jpg
02:18
Darnold, Kubiak proving to be ‘perfect’ pairing
nbc_fnia_deadline_251102.jpg
03:40
Could Murray move at trade deadline, after season?
nbc_fnia_speedround_251102.jpg
12:15
Speed Round: NFL Week 9 Superlatives
nbc_snf_seapostgameint_251102.jpg
02:39
Seahawks’ Darnold: JSN ‘makes it real easy’
nbc_fnia_year2qbs_251102.jpg
05:59
How Maye, Williams, McCarthy stepped up in Week 9
nbc_snf_seawaslites_251102.jpg
51
Highlights: Seahawks light up Commanders on SNF
nbc_snf_seabarnertd_251102.jpg
46
Barner plows through traffic for a TD
nbc_nba_sunsvsspurs_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns take care of Wemby, Spurs at home
nbc_nba_grizzliesraptors_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_knicksbulls_251102.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Knicks down Bulls to end losing streak
nbc_snf_seawhitetdv2_251102.jpg
01:05
White sprints it to the house on 60-yard TD play