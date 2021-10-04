Watch Now
Monday Cup race worth the wait after Wallace's win
Rick Allen and Steve Letarte go through the field after the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega, where Bubba Wallace makes history, and playoff drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron have tough days.
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
The Motormouths crew can hardly contain their excitement about the finish of the regular season at Daytona and the likelihood of someone outside the top 16 drivers can get a win and an automatic spot.
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
Bubba Wallace talks about a shift in mindset that resulted in his best finish at The Glen and the Motormouths talk about how that mindset might help him to qualify for the playoffs.
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
The Motormouths talk about Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott and how Byron is reaching another in his career while Elliott is feeling the pressure at the end of the season.
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett break down Chase Elliott running out of fuel at Watkins Glen International and whether the circumstances may have caused him and his team to make a mistake.
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett analyze the impact of NASCAR's lack of stage break cautions on road courses.
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
William Byron's NASCAR resume is already long at age 25, but it got even longer with his first road course win Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett react to the victory.
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway.
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International.
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty go through the field after the Cup race at Watkins Glen, where Chase Elliott had a rough afternoon after running out of fuel, and William Byron made a pre-playoffs statement.
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen
Christopher Bell addresses the tight regular season points battle and believes the No. 20 team needed to qualify better to finish better, but maintains plenty of confidence to be there at the front during the playoffs.
Wallace still on playoff bubble before Daytona
Bubba Wallace thanks William Byron for reaching victory lane so there wasn't a new winner and says it's the first time he's ever felt proud of himself after a road course race because he "executed and didn't lose focus."
Hamlin runner-up to Byron at Watkins Glen
Denny Hamlin is "happy" with his day after a second-place result at Watkins Glen International, his first top-10 finish on a road course in the Next Gen car.
Elliott runs out of fuel at Watkins Glen
Chase Elliott inexplicably runs out of fuel with 36 laps to go in the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, resulting in a 32nd-place finish and putting him in a must-win situation at Daytona to qualify for the playoffs.
Byron dominates at The Glen for 5th win of season
William Byron celebrates a "great win" at Watkins Glen, giving the No. 24 team some momentum ahead of the playoffs and a great way to snap his "summer slump" during July and most of August.
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Lancaster Motorplex
Austin Beers edges Matt Hirschman to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 at Lancaster Motorplex.
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at Watkins Glen International.
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
"I guess you can call it a racing move," says Ty Gibbs after he got "cleaned out" by Sam Mayer, costing him a chance at the Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen.
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders
Following his Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen, Sam Mayer provides his side of a late-race restart and contact with Ty Gibbs, saying it was an "accident" and just "part of it."
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Denny Hamlin believes he executed the bus step and carousel well at Watkins Glen International, leading to his pole position, but still sees more time to shave out on track.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at The Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session for the Shriners Children's 200 at Watkins Glen International.
Gibbs on Xfinity Series pole at Watkins Glen
After claiming Xfinity pole position at Watkins Glen, Ty Gibbs says he has a really fast race car and the team just needs to put things together during the race to reach victory lane.
Which Cup drivers will see playoff bubbles burst?
Nate Ryan previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, where playoff hopefuls Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, and Ty Gibbs are in precarious positions on the playoff bubble.
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
Get to know Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series helmet design and see what makes it so unique.
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
Parker Kligerman thought his racing career was over when he lost his seat in 2014, before he received the surprise of returning to a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the first time in 10 years.
Harvick and Keselowski can clinch at The Glen
Dustin Long previews the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series regular season race on the road course at Watkins Glen International, where three playoff spots remain, and Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski could clinch.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
Relive one of the wildest finishes in NASCAR history between Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and the eventual race winner Marcos Ambrose during the 2012 race at Watkins Glen.
Cup stock watch: Truex Jr., Hamlin trending up
Kim Coon, Dustin Long, and Kyle Petty analyze drivers and whether or not their stocks are rising or falling, including Martin Truex, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and William Byron.
Has Ford finally the turned corner in Cup Series?
Ford's won three straight after only two prior. Dustin Long and Kyle Petty caution why it may not be related to the manufacturer given RFK and Front Row's recent success but Penske and Stewart-Haas' continued struggles.
Elliott’s chances for playoffs running out
Kim Coon, Kyle Petty, and Dustin Long discuss Chase Elliott's playoff outlook with only two races remaining in the regular season at Watkins Glen and Daytona, needing a win currently 19th in points below the cutline.