Darlington's significance to history of NASCAR
Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty and Dave Burns discuss Darlington Raceway's historical significance and what it means to have the playoffs start in South Carolina.
Cup playoff Round of 16 is a driver’s biggest test
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16, discussing why this is "a driver's first round" as well as who they predict will move on or face elimination.
Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty and Dave Burns discuss Darlington Raceway's historical significance and what it means to have the playoffs start in South Carolina.
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Dover
Parker Kligerman recaps the second round of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs from Dover Motor Speedway.
Will Elliott play spoiler during playoffs?
While Chase Elliott isn't racing for a drivers championship, he'll still be competing for an owners championship, which could spell trouble for others if Elliott is able to play spoiler as a non-playoff driver.
Who gets eliminated first in NASCAR Cup playoffs?
Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, and Kim Coon make their predictions for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and reveal who is in danger of being eliminated in the Round of 16.
Is Buescher the hottest driver entering playoffs?
Kim Coon, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton review RFK Racing's 1-2 finish at Daytona thanks to Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski, debate whether Buescher is the hottest playoff driver, and whether or not it even matters.
Next Gen safety enhancements on display at Daytona
Kim Coon asks Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett for their thoughts on "violent" and "scary" wrecks by Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney at Daytona, and they address the work NASCAR has done to make the Next Gen cars even safer.
Cup sees big Daytona wrecks by Preece, Blaney
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty review Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece's incidents at Daytona, detail how SAFER barrier advancements at tracks have fundamentally transformed the sport, and discuss the dangers that still remain.
Playoff pressure weighed heavily on Wallace
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty discuss how the playoff pressure impacted Bubba Wallace before the regular season finale, the psychological side of competition, and how crew chief Bootie Barker has become a steadying presence.
Elliott falls short of qualifying for Cup playoffs
Kyle Petty tells Nate Ryan why it's not the "end of the world" that Chase Elliott didn't make the playoffs, as they discuss how NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is covered and treated differently given his elevated stature.
Highlights: Enfinger wins Milwaukee Truck race
Four days after GMS Racing announced it would cease operations after this season, Grant Enfinger won the Truck Series playoff race at Milwaukee Mile to advance to the second round.
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Buescher’s win at Daytona
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Keselowski: ‘Great day for all of us at RFK’
Brad Keselowski says he'll look back on RFK Racing's first 1-2 finish in almost 10 years and remember it for a long time, as he eyes his first championship since 2012.
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
Chase Elliott recaps a fourth-place finish at Daytona after missing out on the final playoff spot, calling the way the season turned out a "bummer."
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, the regular season finale for 2023 ahead of the playoffs.
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty go through the field to recap the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
Bubba Wallace admits to feeling the stress of the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Daytona before locking himself into the playoffs, something he describes as "special for the team."
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
Martin Truex Jr. says the regular season title trophy is "really cool," but he's focused on a championship again this year, and the 15 playoff bonus points are even better.
Buescher captures third Cup win in last five races
Chris Buescher says his Daytona victory is as much brad Brad Keselowski's win and expresses his gratitude to his RFK Racing teammate for the sticking with him and providing the right help at the right time.
Buescher wins regular season finale in OT
Chris Buescher starts from the outside line to the side of Kevin Harvick and stays in front of Brad Keselowski and the field to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls
Ryan Preece hangs on as his No. 41 goes airborne and he endures nearly a dozen aerial barrel rolls through the infield grass at Daytona and walks away from a destroyed race car.
The Big One happens early at Daytona
Christopher Bell noses into the back of Ty Gibbs, turning the No. 54 into Ryan Blaney, who makes hard contact with the wall from the bottom lane and sets off a chain-reaction crash involving at least 16 cars on track.
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. previews the battle on the playoff bubble ahead of the final regular-season race at Daytona, where the likes of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, A.J. Allmendinger and others fight for their playoff hopes.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2001 Pepsi 400
Relive the final laps of the 2001 Pepsi 400, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored the emotional victory with teammate Michael Waltrip finishing second.
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona
Watch as Anthony Alfredo and Brandon Jones highlight a big crash on lap 42 at Daytona International Speedway.
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
Watch as Austin Hill and Trevor Bayne initiate an 11-car wreck on a late restart at the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.
Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish
Sheldon Creed analyzes his performance in the Wawa 250 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway.
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
Justin Allgaier breaks down his first win at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series following a dramatic photo finish at the Wawa 250.