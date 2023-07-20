Watch Now
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss Joe Gibbs Racing's recent dominance at Pocono Raceway and offer other drivers to watch out for this Sunday.
Up Next
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
Van Gisbergen in for 'true test' at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at the Indianapolis road course, and Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss expectations and the presence of international drivers in the sport.
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss Joe Gibbs Racing's recent dominance at Pocono Raceway and offer other drivers to watch out for this Sunday.
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
Teams making 'huge statement' in playoff race
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty assess the current playoff standings, highlighting the biggest surprises with six races remaining and who may separate themselves for the regular-season championship.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hops into the broadcast booth and gives his thoughts on the action at the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett discuss Martin Truex Jr.'s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and how he was able to claim victory at the track.
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. go through the field to review the NASCAR Cup Series action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway following a Monday finish.
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Martin Truex Jr. captures the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Harvick fourth after losing track position
Harvick fourth after losing track position
Kevin Harvick secures his first top-five finish in his last seven Cup Series races, but laments the No. 4 team losing too much track position during the final pit stop at new Hampshire.
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
Kyle Larson says he tried to be more patient on the throttle during the final restart at New Hampshire, but had a "lot of wheel spin" on the inside lane, resulting in a third-place finish.
Logano: ‘Stings’ to not win at home track
Logano: 'Stings' to not win at home track
Joey Logano shares how he thought he would have had something for Martin Truex Jr. before the final series of cautions and says there's no place he would have rather driven to victory lane than his home track.
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
Martin Truex Jr. admits there isn't a win he wanted more than New Hampshire given his performances over the years at the New England track and is relieved to finally put all of the frustration in the rear-view mirror.
Almriola’s hopes dashed by loose wheel
Almriola's hopes dashed by loose wheel
While leading at New Hampshire, Aric Almirola suffers a loose wheel, sending the No. 10 into the wall and ending the day early for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
John Hunter Nemechek takes his hat off to the No. 20 team after "definitely" making a statement with his Xfinity Series win at New Hampshire.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at New Hampshire
Highlights: Xfinity Series at New Hampshire
John Hunter Nemechek leads 138 of the 207 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway en route to his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Nemechek wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire in OT
Nemechek wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire in OT
John Hunter Nemechek is declared the winner of the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the overtime finish is cut short by one lap due to a caution.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
After claiming Cup Series pole position at New Hampshire, Christopher Bell says the cars went from being "evil" to drive and "sliding around like crazy" last July to him being surprised by how much grip the car has now.
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Chandler Smith claimed pole for the Ambetter Health 200.
C. Smith surprised to win pole at New Hampshire
C. Smith surprised to win pole at New Hampshire
Chandler Smith shares why he couldn't believe he won pole position during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at New Hampshire.
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire
Ryan Sieg loses control and crashes Kaz Grala into the wall during Xfinity Series qualifying practice at New Hampshire.
Highlights: Silk scores victory at Wall Stadium
Highlights: Silk scores victory at Wall Stadium
Relive the action from the Jersey Shore 150 where Ron Silk outdueled Justin Bonsignore in the final laps to score his third win of the NASCAR Whelen Modified season.
NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Dustin Long details the upcoming Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, breaking down Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and others to watch for on Sunday.
Evaluating Ford’s status, competition at Loudon
Evaluating Ford's status, competition at Loudon
Dave Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty look back at a disappointing finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Ford and their chances of fairing better at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
David Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty break down the nominees for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame, including seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Dave Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty evaluate the playoff chances of NASCAR drivers fighting for the final five Cup Series playoff spots that are up for grabs.
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
Unpacking Atlanta's 'action-packed' Cup race
Marty Snider, Dustin Long and Jeff Burton discuss whether Atlanta's Quaker State 400 was the best race of the season and how the dramatic nature of the race overshadowed the short distance.
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Marty Snider, Dustin Long and Jeff Burton review the biggest winners and losers following William Byron's Quaker State 400 win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Marty Snider, Dustin Long, and Jeff Burton highlight William Byron's incredible win despite the weather obstacles in Atlanta.
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
Letarte: Atlanta is the 'No. 1 ticket in NASCAR'
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte assess the state of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway and why the current iteration of the track has produced some of the greatest racing on the NASCAR schedule.
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte recap William Byron's up-and-down day in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, where he scored his fourth win of the season, and the greater impact it has on his career to this point.