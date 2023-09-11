Watch Now
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr., the regular season champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, sits below the cutline ahead of the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol and is in danger or not advancing in the playoffs after Kansas.
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Dale Jarrett select their winners and losers from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway, including Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano.
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr., the regular season champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, sits below the cutline ahead of the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol and is in danger or not advancing in the playoffs after Kansas.
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?
Motormouths delves into Denny Hamlin's runner-up finish at Kansas, and the current state of his mental psyche after largely dominating the first two Round of 16 playoff races despite having mostly nothing to show for it.
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
Rick Allen, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton, discuss Tyler Reddick's performance at Kansas Speedway following his Round of 16 playoff win, with Jarrett crediting 23XI Racing for the speed they brought to the weekend.
Larson falls off after Daniel’s strategy decision
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte dissect Cliff Daniel's strategy decision to not take tires at Kansas, which became the turning point of the race, and how it negatively impacted Kyle Larson, and eventually, Denny Hamlin.
Strategy calls set up exciting Kansas finish in OT
The Kansas Cup playoff race came down to a final restart in OT, with Tyler Reddick making the right calls to win the race. Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte analyze the strategy calls that created such a thrilling capper.
Kansas postseason race spells playoff trouble
Outside of maybe 2016, nearly every Kansas postseason race has created issues for playoff drivers. Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss what makes the 1.5-mile circuit such a treacherous wild-card track.
Reddick can rest easy before Bristol
Rick Allen and Steve Letarte go through the field to review the action from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
Watch extended highlights from the second Round of 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Logano secures top-five Cup finish at Kansas
Joey Logano lauds crew chief Paul Wolfe for making an "amazing" strategy call late in the race to take only two tires on pit road, resulting in a chance at a win and eventual fifth-place result.
Reddick wins at Kansas in OT, reaches Round of 12
Tyler Reddick gets a great launch and run during an overtime finish at Kansas Speedway to win and automatically advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
Reddick drives from fifth to first in overtime
Tyler Reddick notches his second win of the season and advances to the Round of 12 thanks to late-race "chaos" that allowed him to drive to victory lane.
Truex Jr.'s day ends almost as it begins at Kansas
Martin Truex Jr. slides up into the wall after plummeting through the field early at Kansas, and his race ends on Lap 4.
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway.
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite
John Hunter Nemechek rounds into Xfinity Series championship form ahead of the Round of 12 with his sixth win of the season after claiming both stages and leading 154 laps at Kansas.
Kligerman last to qualify for Xfinity playoffs
After executing at a "high level" and qualifying as the last car in to the Xfinity Series playoffs, Parker Kligerman calls it a "very satisfying feeling," and fully intends to race for a title. executed at a high level
Herbst falls short of qualifying for playoffs
Riley Herbst says he felt like he had one of the fastest cars at Kansas and all season despite failing to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, missing the transfer by one spot.
Allgaier, Jones, Smith in multi-car Kansas wreck
Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and Sammy Smith get caught up in a multi-car crash during the final stage of the Xfinity Series race at Kansas, delivering a free pass to playoff hopeful Riley Herbst.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Christopher Bell recaps an "intense" qualifying session at Kansas after claiming his fourth Cup Series pole position of the season, his second straight to open the 2023 playoffs.
Busch tags wall during Cup practice session
Kyle Busch suffers another issue during practice, this time at Kansas, as a tire failure sends up him into the wall, putting him "in a hole" for the weekend.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway.
Allgaier on pole for Xfinity regular season finale
Justin Allgaier is proud of his team's effort after capturing pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway, where track position is "so important."
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Allison Dega crash
During the Cup Series race at Talladega in 1987, Bobby Allison withstands one of the most memorable wrecks in NASCAR history after he blew his right-rear tire and his race car left the track and flew into the catchfence.
Cup heads to Kansas for second Round of 16 race
Pressure mounts on playoff drivers ahead of the second NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 race at Kansas Speedway.
Which Xfinity drivers will clinch playoff spots?
One race remains in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with only 10 of 12 drivers locked into the playoffs, as Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, and Parker Kligerman fight over the last two remaining spots.
Will a playoff driver join Larson in Round of 12?
Dustin Long previews the second NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 race at Kansas Speedway and analyzes the current playoff standings following Kyle Larson's victory at Darlington Raceway.
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte, and Kim Coon preview the second Round of 16 Cup Series playoff race at Kansas, where everyone is expecting a wild affair at a track that may look straightforward but is anything but.
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
Steve Letarte, Parker Kligerman, and Kim Coon review issues for playoff drivers at Darlington, including Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, and Kevin Harvick, and how it might impact the rest of the Round of 16.
Nemechek to return to Cup Series full time in 2024
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Steve Letarte react to the announcement that John Hunter Nemechek will return to the Cup Series full time in 2024 with Legacy Motor Club and laud driver and team fit.