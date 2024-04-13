Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Up Next
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
Byron's precision has led to Next Gen success
Parker Kligerman explains why William Byron has been able to establish himself as the driver to beat in the Next Gen era, wonders whether JGR and Hendrick will continue to dominate Cup, and highlights the keys to Texas.
Byron’s excellence on display in special HMS win
Byron's excellence on display in special HMS win
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton discuss William Byron's "excellence," now winning 3 of the first 8 Cup Series races, Hendrick Motorsports finishing 1-2-3 at Martinsville and a big picture look at the short track package.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
Brandon Jones could not fire off strong on the Stage 2 restart at Martinsville and multiple cars stack up on the outside lane bringing out the red flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
Dustin Long previews Martinsville, where Denny Hamlin looks to make it three straight short-track wins, drivers search for their first 2024 victories, and Hendrick Motorsports returns to the site of its first-ever win.
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville
Hendrick Motorsports' top moments at Martinsville
Counting down the top-five moments for Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway, including Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Geoff Bodine.
Smith and Hocevar’s first impressions of Cup
Smith and Hocevar's first impressions of Cup
Spire Motorsports rookies Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar reflect on their debut seasons so far in the NASCAR Cup Series, discuss their goals for this year and beyond, and more.
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Chase Briscoe discusses the "totally different" feel at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, his new leadership role in a contract year and more.
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte unpack the controversial final restart at Richmond between Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and the ensuing frustrations from the No. 19, questionable cautions and wet-weather tires.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Hamlin rallies to win Cup Richmond race in OT
Hamlin rallies to win Cup Richmond race in OT
Denny Hamlin capitalizes on an overtime restart to best his teammate Martin Truex Jr. and others at Richmond Raceway for his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
Dale Jarrett previews the Richmond Cup race, discussing whether William Byron’s success can translate to a short track, why Ty Gibbs is the favorite, and how the car will fare after changes following Phoenix and Bristol.
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron’s ‘exquisite’ weekend
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron's 'exquisite' weekend
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton review the postrace confrontation between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell at COTA, William Byron continuing to achieve greatness, Ty Gibbs racing his teammate late and track limits.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, discussing if parity on this track type will continue into 2024, a tale of two seasons for a pair of veterans, and names to look out for in Austin.
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
Relive some of the top moments in NASCAR Cup Series road course history before this weekend's return to Circuit of The Americas in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton react to the "excessive" tire wear at Bristol that led to a track-record 54 lead changes before Denny Hamlin captured the Cup Series victory and detail why it's a step in the right direction.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 on the concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
Parker Kligerman shares what he's paying attention to for NASCAR's Bristol return, including the move back to concrete from dirt for the first time since 2020, Joey Logano and his historically bad start and fast Toyotas.
Does Bell’s win make Toyota the title favorite?
Does Bell's win make Toyota the title favorite?
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton review Christopher Bell’s win at Phoenix, why it's important for the mentality of the No. 20 team, which drivers already face must-wins and strong runs for Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Chandler Smith tries to make it three-wide exiting turn two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix, but ends up turning John Hunter Nemechek at the front of the field, collecting Riley Herbst and multiple others.