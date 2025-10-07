Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Michigan State vs NC State
ACC looks to have a wide-open race for the spotlight with few returning all-conference performers
2025-26 New York Knicks Media Day
Fantasy Basketball Centers 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_seg1_251006.jpg
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
nbc_wnba_seg2_251006.jpg
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
nbc_roto_jacorymerrittV2_251006.jpg
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Michigan State vs NC State
ACC looks to have a wide-open race for the spotlight with few returning all-conference performers
2025-26 New York Knicks Media Day
Fantasy Basketball Centers 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_seg1_251006.jpg
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
nbc_wnba_seg2_251006.jpg
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
nbc_roto_jacorymerrittV2_251006.jpg
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Charlotte Roval

Watch Now

Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?

October 6, 2025 08:30 PM
Focus and heart will be keys as the NASCAR Cup Playoffs continue in Las Vegas with the Round of 8 at the South Point 400.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_comcentroval_251003.jpg
01:13
Pride meets pressure in NASCAR playoffs at Roval
nbc_nas_trucksrovalV2_251003.jpg
13:29
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Charlotte
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_seg1_251006.jpg
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
nbc_wnba_seg2_251006.jpg
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
nbc_roto_jacorymerrittV2_251006.jpg
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_251006.jpg
01:37
Diggs resurging alongside Maye for Patriots
nbc_dls_ravens_251006.jpg
05:29
Is Ravens’ bad record more than just injuries?
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_251006.jpg
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
nbc_roto_rookietargets_251006.jpg
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
nbc_roto_ricodowdle_251006.jpg
01:32
Dowdle a ‘true workhorse’ with Hubbard out
nbc_roto_playerstoavoid_251006.jpg
02:16
Players to avoid at ADP: Hart, Sabonis, Banchero
nbc_roto_favoritesleepers_251006.jpg
02:11
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
nbc_dls_sanchez_251006.jpg
06:57
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
nbc_imsa_windwardpreview_251006.jpg
03:16
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success
nbc_imsa_winnerpicks_251006.jpg
06:58
Expect ‘big drama’ as IMSA takes over Road Atlanta
porsche_thumb.jpg
07:13
Penske has ‘redefined’ what it means to win in GTP
nbc_imsa_gtdpreview_251006.jpg
05:31
GTD Pro has become a ‘heavyweight title fight’
nbc_imsa_lmp2preview_251006.jpg
05:45
LMP2 class has an ‘absolutely stacked’ field
weekend_warriors.jpg
04:50
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_dps_worstweekendinsports_251006.jpg
12:52
Who had the worst weekend in sports?
nbc_ffhh_mnf_251006.jpg
03:14
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
nbc_ffhh_dowdle_251006.jpg
05:58
Dowdle must be rostered regardless of future role
nbc_ffhh_cowboysjets_251006.jpg
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_tbbackfield_251006.jpg
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
nbc_ffhh_commanderschargers_251006.jpg
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_251006.jpg
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_egbuka_251006.jpg
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
nbc_bte_cowboyspanthers_251006.jpg
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
nbc_bte_broncosjets_251006_720x405_2456067139575.jpg
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets