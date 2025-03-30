Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cup results, points after Martinsville Speedway as Denny Hamlin moves up on NASCAR win llst
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cup results, points after Martinsville Speedway as Denny Hamlin moves up on NASCAR win llst
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Martinsville
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
March 30, 2025 06:32 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Related Videos
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
02:41
Bowman, Hamlin break down what happened in Miami
16:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
12:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
16:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
10:28
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
01:00
Bell on cusp of first Cup Series 4-peat since 2007
02:43
Hamlin, Larson react to Bell’s win at Phoenix
16:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
09:46
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
01:58
Ever Wonder: Which race cars have power steering?
16:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
08:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at COTA on The CW
Latest Clips
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
10:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
18:49
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
09:54
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
02:35
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint
22:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 11, Seattle
07:40
Tempers flare in Seattle as Davies breaks through
14:23
Seattle Supercross delivers fierce 450 battle
01:31
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
46
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
01:04
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue