Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Bears at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Bills at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mahomes on DET: ‘They can do the extracurriculars’
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Bears at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Bills at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mahomes on DET: ‘They can do the extracurriculars’
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Las Vegas
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
October 12, 2025 09:01 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of the Round of 8.
Related Videos
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
03:08
Las Vegas is the ‘most important’ race of playoffs
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
Latest Clips
01:59
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
02:42
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
07:31
Speed Round: Week 6 word association
04:20
Seahawks ‘answered some questions’ in win vs. JAX
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
06:31
Buccaneers ‘hardened’ by ugly win vs. 49ers
52
LaPorta wrangles insane one-handed TD catch
46
Brown finds a lane and books it into the end zone
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Bulls
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
47
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
02:06
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion
01:19
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’
30
Warner out for the season, Bucs lose another WR
01:29
Lions’ success ‘starts with Campbell’s mentality’
28
‘Uncertain’ Nacua will be available in Week 7
42
NFL takes Daboll entering medical tent ‘seriously’
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue