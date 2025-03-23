Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead

March 23, 2025 06:31 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.