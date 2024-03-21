 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA

March 21, 2024 03:58 PM
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, discussing if parity on this track type will continue into 2024, a tale of two seasons for a pair of veterans, and names to look out for in Austin.
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
Does Bell’s win make Toyota the title favorite?
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
What to expect from revamped short track package
Team effort behind Larson’s dominant Vegas victory
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
International calls of the Cup finish at Atlanta
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
Is Byron destined for stardom after Daytona win?
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One
