Top News

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
2024 Rotoworld fantasy football mock draft grades
AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day Two - St Andrews
Armed with new putter, Nelly Korda is again showing major swagger at St. Andrews
Lindor_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 23

Top Clips

nbc_pft_fillintheblank_240823.jpg
Young, Robinson must show something in Year 2
nbc_pft_richardson_240823.jpg
Richardson’s growing pains continue in preseason
nbc_pft_steelersschedule_240823.jpg
How could Steelers schedule affect QB decision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
2024 Rotoworld fantasy football mock draft grades
AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day Two - St Andrews
Armed with new putter, Nelly Korda is again showing major swagger at St. Andrews
Lindor_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 23

Top Clips

nbc_pft_fillintheblank_240823.jpg
Young, Robinson must show something in Year 2
nbc_pft_richardson_240823.jpg
Richardson’s growing pains continue in preseason
nbc_pft_steelersschedule_240823.jpg
How could Steelers schedule affect QB decision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up

August 21, 2024 02:59 PM
Dustin Long previews the penultimate race of the Cup Series regular season at Daytona International Speedway, a track that could shake up the standings ahead of the NASCAR playoffs.
nbc_nas_daytonapreview_240822.jpg
4:55
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytona_240821.jpg
1:42
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
redd.jpg
14:18
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
18:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_gibbs_240819.jpg
0:59
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
nbc_nas_busch_240819.jpg
1:34
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
nbc_nas_byron_240819.jpg
0:51
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
nbc_nas_reddick_240819.jpg
1:29
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
nbc_nas_lajoie_240819.jpg
3:03
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
nbc_nas_turn4crash_240819.jpg
3:42
Larson’s spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
nbc_nas_xfincreedint_240817.jpg
2:15
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
xfin_michigan.jpg
18:47
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
2:54
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
1:09
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
2:38
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
4:21
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position
nbc_nas_qualloganoint_240817.jpg
2:09
Logano: ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did’
nbc_nas_qualdillonint_240817.jpg
5:52
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
nbc_nas_xfinityquals_240816.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_michigan_240815.jpg
1:41
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
13:21
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
nbc_nas_naspodregseasontitle_240814.jpg
4:41
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
nbc_nas_naspodoptiontires_240814.jpg
5:48
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
2:49
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
16:53
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
2:25
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
1:02
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
1:23
Dillon: ‘Sometimes, you just got to have it’
nbc_nas_richmondfinish_240811.jpg
1:23
The wild finals laps of the Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_preecestenhouse_240811.jpg
1:28
Preece, Stenhouse Jr. get tangled up at Richmond
