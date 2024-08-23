Watch Now
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
Dustin Long previews what to watch as NASCAR hits Daytona, including the race for the regular season title, the four remaining spots in the Cup Series playoffs, and the chaos that can only happen at the superspeedway.
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
Dustin Long previews the penultimate race of the Cup Series regular season at Daytona International Speedway, a track that could shake up the standings ahead of the NASCAR playoffs.
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
Tyler Reddick scores his second Cup Series win of the season at Michigan and inherits the regular season points lead with two races remaining. Hear from him and others following the conclusion of the race.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
A strong third-place finish for Ty Gibbs extends his point cushion on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, and he recaps his day and the final few restarts.
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
Kyle Busch scores his third Top Five of the season at Michigan and describes his weekend as a "net positive," crediting crew chief Randall Burnett for taking two tires and gaining track position to finish fourth.
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
William Byron relives the final restart at Michigan after choosing to line up on the top, ultimately finishing second to Tyler Reddick, but is proud of his team for the effort put in with two regular season races left.
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
Tyler Reddick credits Ty Gibbs for the push that sent him to the lead on the final restart, and dedicates his Michigan win to the late Scott Bloomquist who tragically passed away in a plane crash.
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
Corey Lajoie spins after slight contact with Noah Gragson on the backstretch, sending the No. 7 on its roof, eventually landing right side up in the grass at Michigan.
Larson’s spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
Kyle Larson loses the handle of the No. 5 at the exit of Turn 4 at Michigan and collects multiple NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopefuls, including Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe.
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
Sheldon Creed's second-place finish at Michigan is his 11th in the Xfinity Series, marking a new all-time high before a win, and admits this one "frustrates me the most."
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
Kyle Sieg goes for a wild ride as the No. 28 flips on the back stretch and slides into the grass on the final lap at Michigan. Carson Kvapil also makes hard impact to the wall after getting turned.
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
Justin Allgaier scores his first win at Michigan and now sits tenth on the all-time Xfinity Series wins list.
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
Lawless Alan chases his race car up the track after a three-wide situation at Michigan, clipping Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye, and suffering heavy damage as a result.
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position
Riley Herbst makes a hard impact to the outside wall after attempting to fall in line in front of Ryan Sieg, collecting a handful of others at Michigan International Speedway.
Logano: ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did’
Joey Logano chats with Dave Burns to discuss his frustrations on pit road from last week's Richmond race, admitting he "shouldn't have done what I did" but maintains that he was in "complete control" of his race car.
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
Austin Dillon catches up with Dave Burns to unpack the past week after his playoff eligibility was rescinded from his win at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming appeal process.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, where after a controversial finish at Richmond and subsequent penalties, four playoff positions remain open with only three races remaining in the regular season.
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
Dustin Long and Jeff Burton react to Austin Dillon losing playoff eligibility in his controversial win at Richmond Raceway and whether NASCAR has effectively drawn a line that drivers should not cross.
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan preview the final three tracks on the Cup Series regular season schedule, attempting to forecast how the playoff picture will shake out and the drivers who may make or miss the postseason.
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
Dale Jarrett tells Nate Ryan why he's a fan of NASCAR utilizing the option tire more often throughout the season, and eventually perhaps at every track on the circuit, but it all comes down to Goodyear's readiness.
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
NASCAR on NBC goes through the field and recaps all of the action from an eventful Cup Series race at RIchmond Raceway.
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
Watch highlights from The Cook Out 400 with a thrilling finish at Richmond Raceway.
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
Denny Hamlin talks about getting taken out at the end of the Cook Out 400 and why he understands what Austin Dillon did.
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
Joey Logano holds nothing back after the end of the Cook Out 400, where Austin Dillon spun him around in the final lap to win in Richmond.