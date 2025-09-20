 Skip navigation
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Joey Aguilar throws for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Utah
Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech to 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Joey Aguilar throws for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Utah
Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech to 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
Watch Now

NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions

September 20, 2025 05:31 PM
New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison offers insight into how the New Hampshire atmosphere for the NASCAR Round of 12 separates contenders from champions.

nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
hamlin_wwtr.jpg
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250907.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlin2nd_250907.jpg
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
nbc_nas_cupwwtr_250907.jpg
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_playoffconvo_250907.jpg
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_250907.jpg
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_loganointrv_250907.jpg
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_250907.jpg
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_Cfb_pricekotd_250920.jpg
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Battle_on_the_Bricks_quals_raw.jpg
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_imsa_bloomqvistgtp_250920.jpg
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_boullelpm2_250920.jpg
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_mdwischl_250920.jpg
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_stevensonpole_250920.jpg
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_purtd1_250920.jpg
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_250920.jpg
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_cfb_wiscotd1_250920.jpg
01:23
Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown
nbc_imsa_mpchallenge_250920.jpg
12:09
HLs: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120