 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Le Mans 24 Hour Race
NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
SPORTS-BKL-MERCURY-ACES-1-LV
A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
Kim looking to rejoin winners’ circle at Sanderson
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_251003.jpg
PL Update: Bournemouth stun Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Le Mans 24 Hour Race
NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
SPORTS-BKL-MERCURY-ACES-1-LV
A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
Kim looking to rejoin winners’ circle at Sanderson
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_251003.jpg
PL Update: Bournemouth stun Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Charlotte

October 3, 2025 08:40 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff race at Charlotte Roval.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_nas_xfinitykans_250926.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
nbc_nas_commandcentral_250927.jpg
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
sales_nas_creditone_kansas_250926.jpg
02:43
Cup Playoffs roll on at ‘special’ Kansas Speedway
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
cup_playoffs_kansas.jpg
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250921.jpg
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250921.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
06:09
Kim looking to rejoin winners’ circle at Sanderson
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_251003.jpg
05:21
PL Update: Bournemouth stun Fulham
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
07:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
03:18
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
02:01
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
01:33
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_bouful_251003.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Fulham Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
02:48
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola
nbc_pl_boufulpostgame_251003.jpg
02:56
‘Courageous’ Bournemouth down Fulham in comeback
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251003.jpg
01:39
Semenyo’s double puts Bournemouth 3-1 up on Fulham
nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251003.jpg
01:22
Kluivert’s worldie puts Bournemouth 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251003.jpg
01:04
Semenyo’s dazzling run brings Bournemouth level
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251003.jpg
01:15
Sessegnon tucks away Fulham’s opener v. Cherries
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251003.jpg
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex