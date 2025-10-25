HLs: Truck Series Playoff Race, Martinsville

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Truck Series Playoff Race, Martinsville

October 24, 2025 10:06 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_nas_martinsvillepromo_251021.jpg
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
nbc_nas_cupdega_251018.jpg
14:34
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_nas_postracehit_251019.jpg
03:20
Cup Series set for ‘epic battle’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251019.jpg
10:58
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251019.jpg
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_jgibbs_251019.jpg
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
nbc_nas_blaney_251019.jpg
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
nbc_nas_logano_251019.jpg
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
nbc_nas_byron_251019.jpg
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
nbc_nas_larsonv2_251019.jpg
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
nbc_nas_finish_251019.jpg
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_251019.jpg
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_251019.jpg
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
Dinger.jpg
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
elliott_dega.jpg
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
nbc_nas_xfinitydega_251018.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_talladega_251017.jpg
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_nascar_talladegapromo_251013.jpg
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_atlorlando_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
nbc_nba_miavsmem_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
nbc_nba_clevsbkn_251024.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
nbc_hky_robertmorrisnd_251024.jpg
05:45
HLs: Notre Dame rocks Robert Morris in 6-3 win
nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
01:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
01:29
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
01:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
nbc_roto_oronde_251024.jpg
01:11
Why Chargers’ Gadsden II is a TE1 in fantasy
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
01:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
03:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
01:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
01:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
01:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham