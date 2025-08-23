 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
Parker Kligerman drives Connor Zilisch's car to win in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, back in big leagues working Pirates-Rockies series

nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
Parker Kligerman drives Connor Zilisch’s car to win in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, back in big leagues working Pirates-Rockies series

nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW

August 22, 2025 11:34 PM
Watch the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?

nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
10:02
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_pl_pottersound_250822.jpg
01:33
Potter: West Ham gave up ‘cheap’ goals to Chelsea
nbc_pl_bowensound_250822.jpg
02:27
Bowen ‘fuming’ after West Ham gifted Chelsea goals
nbc_pl_pedrosound_250822.jpg
02:03
Pedro: Chelsea’s ‘togetherness’ changed the game
nbc_pl_marescasound_250822.jpg
01:06
Maresca provides injury update on Palmer
nbc_pl_potterleadership_250822.jpg
02:52
How patient will West Ham be with Potter?
nbc_pl_postgamedeskreax_250822.jpg
02:54
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_pl_chegoal5_250822.jpg
01:30
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal4_250822.jpg
01:22
Caicedo makes it 4-1 for Chelsea against West Ham
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
01:14
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones