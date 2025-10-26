HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Yamamoto throws first World Series complete game since 2015 as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Yamamoto throws first World Series complete game since 2015 as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
October 25, 2025 10:20 PM
Watch the Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Related Videos
11:17
HLs: Truck Series Playoff Race, Martinsville
03:33
Martinsville a ‘must-win’ for every NASCAR driver
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
14:34
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
03:20
Cup Series set for ‘epic battle’ at Martinsville
10:58
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Talladega playoff race
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
Latest Clips
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue