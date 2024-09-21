 Skip navigation
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 24 Illinois to 31-24 OT win over No. 22 Nebraska
Davante Adams
Panthers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Lydia Ko one back of Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
nbc_nas_bristolqualihl_240920.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol

September 21, 2024 12:06 AM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolqualihl_240920.jpg
9:12
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
7:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_240919.jpg
10:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_240919.jpg
1:57
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
4:27
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
10:20
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_truex_240915.jpg
1:12
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240915.jpg
0:51
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
nbc_nas_buescher_240915.jpg
1:30
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
nbc_nas_otfinish_240915.jpg
4:15
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
2:21
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_nas_hamlinturn2_240915.jpg
1:38
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
nbc_nas_cupwatglen_240915.jpg
3:00
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
nbc_nas_watkinsglenhl_240914.jpg
19:00
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_zilischraceintv_240914.jpg
1:52
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
nbc_nas_creedintv_240914.jpg
0:57
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
nbc_nas_crash1_240914.jpg
1:20
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
chastain.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
3:57
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_nas_creditone_240908.jpg
18:27
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240908.jpg
18:30
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_blaney_240908.jpg
1:06
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
nbc_nas_bell_240908.jpg
1:14
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
nbc_nas_suarez_240908.jpg
1:24
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
nbc_nas_logano_240908.jpg
2:01
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
nbc_nas_otfinish_240908.jpg
3:40
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
