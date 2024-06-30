Watch Now
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
John Hunter Nemechek thought he "gave the race away" at the beginning of Stage 3 but ultimately gets it done to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
Chandler Smith received damage from a scrum with Justin Allgaier and Ty Gibbs, but the driver of the No. 81 "won't complain" about a second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville.
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third
From overcoming a poor pit stop to surviving a tire vibration, Jesse Love persevered through the heat to finish third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Hamlin wins pole for Cup Series race at Nashville
"The speed was there" for Denny Hamlin, who scores his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Nashville, and he believes he is bringing a better No. 11 to this year's event than last.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Nashville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville.
Cup playoff pressure building ahead of Nashville
The countdown to the NASCAR Cup playoffs continues at Nashville Superspeedway, and Dustin Long breaks down the favorites entering the weekend and those feeling the pressure of the playoff cutline.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.
How Bell and Co. overcame wet conditions at Loudon
Christopher Bell's sweep at New Hampshire felt like "redemption," and he and crew chief Adam Stevens recap racing in wet conditions and the strategy used that led to the No. 20's third Cup Series victory of the season.
Elliott, Larson bring points battle to Nashville
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, discussing the points battle between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch's winless streak, and Chevy's stronghold in the Music City.
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire
Take a look as Marty Snider provides inside access behind Joey Logano's 22 team during Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell survives wet conditions for Loudon sweep
Hear from Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Ryan Blaney following the NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Blaney addresses contact with McDowell at Loudon
Ryan Blaney's promising day in New Hampshire ended after Michael McDowell slid into the No. 12 late in the race, calling it a "low percentage move," but is encouraged with his team's short track program.
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Berry recaps OT restart after third-place finish
Josh Berry says he debated back and forth on what lane to take on the final overtime restart at New Hampshire and shares his confidence level on wet weather tires after a third-place finish.
Briscoe capitalizes on rain for second at Loudon
Chase Briscoe admits "the rain saved us" after struggling early at New Hampshire but capitalizes on a big points day with nine races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs.
Bell survives wet conditions for Cup win at Loudon
Christopher Bell scores his seventh win in 11 NASCAR national series starts at New Hampshire, discussing how he "loves" the challenge of wet weather tires and the adverse conditions from the race.
Multiple cars wreck after Gragson spins at Loudon
Noah Gragson goes for a slide up the racetrack and collects Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and a handful of others while on wet weather tires at New Hampshire.
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
Martin Truex Jr. spins racing three-wide after contact from Brad Keselowski and backs the No. 19 into the outside wall at New Hampshire.
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
Joey Logano appears to lock up the left front and gets into Chase Elliott on the Lap 194 restart in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire.
Busch spins as struggles continue in New Hampshire
Kyle Busch's difficult stretch in the Cup Series continues as he drifts up the racetrack into Noah Gragson and both drivers spin at New Hampshire, with Busch getting a piece of the outside wall.
Creed records 10th Xfinity Series runner-up finish
After his 10th runner-up finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sheldon Creed admits that is not a stat "I wanted to tie" but remains proud of his team's effort and being in contention for wins.
Custer’s third place at New Hampshire ‘stings’
Cole Custer feels he had "the best car all day" in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire and ponders what he could have done differently on the final overtime restart.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sci Aps 200 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell: ‘Very fortunate’ to win Xfinity race at NH
Christopher Bell remains undefeated in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire, but admits he is "very fortunate" for his fourth win and feels for Sheldon Creed who did "everything right to win that race."
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. will look to capture his first win of the season as the march to the playoffs continue.
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa
Ryan Blaney and crew chief Jonathan Hassler explain how the No. 12 Ford overcame a slow start to the weekend to win the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in front of a packed house and tons of family.
Why Truex is stepping away from full-time racing
Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan dissect Martin Truex Jr.'s decision to retire from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2024 season.