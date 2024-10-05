 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW

October 5, 2024 06:45 PM
Watch the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. EST on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Up Next
nbc_nas_talldegahl_241005.jpg
9:16
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
8:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaessay_241005.jpg
1:43
Talladega brings size, speed, tradition to Alabama
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckdega_241004.jpg
11:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_tally_241003.jpg
1:35
How Talladega could impact the NASCAR Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talldegapreview_241003.jpg
3:04
Fuel-saving strategy will loom large at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240929.jpg
10:24
Chastain a Cup playoff disruptor again at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkansas_240929.jpg
18:54
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
1:18
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
1:24
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_240929.jpg
2:06
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lap1wreck_240929.jpg
1:44
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualskans_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualskansas_240928.jpg
6:09
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
12:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
4:10
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_240926.jpg
1:25
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240925.jpg
3:51
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
2:15
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
7:34
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_240921.jpg
21:17
Cup Round of 12 set as Larson commands Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristollites_240921.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
1:08
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
1:19
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
0:46
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonwinint_240921.jpg
2:06
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lajoiecaution_240921.jpg
1:34
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganocaution_240921.jpg
1:13
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Now Playing