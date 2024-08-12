Watch Now
Preece, Stenhouse Jr. get tangled up at Richmond
Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. collide and bring out a late caution in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
NASCAR on NBC goes through the field and recaps all of the action from an eventful Cup Series race at RIchmond Raceway.
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
Watch highlights from The Cook Out 400 with a thrilling finish at Richmond Raceway.
Dillon: “Sometimes, you just got to have it”
Austin Dillon talks about his victory at Richmond Raceway and whether his move in the final lap was fair.
The wild finals laps of the Cook Out 400
Watch the chaotic finish of the Cook Out 400 where two lead cars were taken out before the checkered flag under caution.
Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. collide and bring out a late caution in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway VA.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Hamlin looks to close gap on Larson at Richmond
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway after a couple weekends off, where Kyle Larson leads in overall points
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
Watch Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Rick Allen call the biggest moments of the Brickyard 400 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
Hear from Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace following the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series' return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with The Brickyard 400.
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
Tyler Reddick feels he and his team had "a great recovery" to finish second in The Brickyard 400 but could not close the gap on Kyle Larson for the win.
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’
Ryan Blaney felt he was in "the perfect position" before Brad Keselowski ran out of gas on the first OT restart and settles for a third-place finish in The Brickyard 400.
Larson ‘never gave up’ to win The Brickyard 400
Kyle Larson "fought and dug" all day to win The Brickyard 400 and would "love to" return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in an IndyCar to attempt the double again next year.
Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash
A massive pileup on the first overtime restart of The Brickyard 400 brings out the red flag after John Hunter Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, Alex Bowman and others receive heavy damage.
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson both wreck on a restart in the final stage of The Brickyard 400 after three-wide racing clipped the right quarter panel of the No. 84.
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
Aggressive racing between Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain ends with the No. 19 in the wall, and Josh Berry also spins behind them in a separate incident.
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis
William Byron goes around after multiple cars get together exiting Turn 2, resulting in heavy damage for the No. 24 as well as A.J. Allmendinger at Indianapolis.
Elliott livid after blend line violation at Indy
Chase Elliott receives a penalty after the first cycle of green flag pitstops for a blend line violation at Indianapolis, and the driver of the No. 9 was livid on the radio.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Custer ‘did everything I could’ to win at Indy
Cole Custer did "everything I could" to win at Indianapolis and reflects on the "awesome" day for Stewart-Haas Racing that saw the team place 1-2 in the Xfinity Series race.
Almirola recaps racing Herbst, Custer for IMS win
Aric Almirola found himself with a chance to win at Indianapolis but feels his race car was too tight to close the deal while praising Cole Custer and Riley Herbst for being "the class of the field" at Indianapolis.
Herbst: ‘It’s an honor to walk IMS, let alone win’
A last lap past gives Riley Herbst his first Xfinity Series victory of the season and shares the emotions around winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of his family.
Alfredo, Retzlaff, Williams involved in huge crash
Parker Retzlaff and Josh Williams make hard impacts after Anthony Alfredo was slow on the race track and all three drivers receiving heavy damage at Indianapolis.
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: ‘That’s stupid’
Sam Mayer shares his perspective from the Lap 1 wreck at Indianapolis and calls AJ Allmendinger's three-wide move to the outside "stupid."
Big crash opens Xfinity Series race at IMS
Multiple drivers are collected in a big wreck on the first lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, including Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, and others.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cup drivers reflect on history, prestige of IMS
The Brickyard 400 is a coveted race on the NASCAR schedule, and multiple Cup Series drivers reflect on the history and prestige of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the return of the oval in 2024.