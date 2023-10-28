 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville 'huge'

October 28, 2023 02:34 PM
Martin Truex Jr. says "it's definitely a big deal" to have the first pit stall at Martinsville after capturing pole position for the Round of 8 cutoff race.
Up Next
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
9:33
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_truexjrintv_231028.jpg
0:33
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawestmadera_231027.jpg
7:43
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_martinsville_231026.jpg
1:34
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
7:58
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillememories_231026.jpg
3:36
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4drivers_231026.jpg
3:24
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_campbellchastain_231026.jpg
3:21
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillepreview_231026.jpg
4:36
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawestbullring_231023.jpg
9:11
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_mvillepreview_231023.jpg
8:05
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231023.jpg
6:21
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneyhamlintruex_231023.jpg
8:59
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231023.jpg
7:48
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_hamlintruex_231023.jpg
10:25
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larsonpit_231023.jpg
5:37
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231023.jpg
8:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Homestead Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
1:49
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
1:20
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_231022.jpg
1:42
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231022.jpg
1:22
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231022.jpg
1:21
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlintruex_231022.jpg
4:31
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
1:44
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonpit_231022.jpg
3:30
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_231021.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
1:07
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
0:44
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
Now Playing