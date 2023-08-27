Watch Now
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
Martin Truex Jr. says the regular season title trophy is "really cool," but he's focused on a championship again this year, and the 15 playoff bonus points are even better.
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty go through the field to recap the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
Bubba Wallace admits to feeling the stress of the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Daytona before locking himself into the playoffs, something he describes as "special for the team."
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
Martin Truex Jr. says the regular season title trophy is "really cool," but he's focused on a championship again this year, and the 15 playoff bonus points are even better.
Buescher captures third Cup win in last five races
Chris Buescher says his Daytona victory is as much brad Brad Keselowski's win and expresses his gratitude to his RFK Racing teammate for the sticking with him and providing the right help at the right time.
Buescher wins regular season finale in OT
Chris Buescher starts from the outside line to the side of Kevin Harvick and stays in front of Brad Keselowski and the field to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls
Ryan Preece hangs on as his No. 41 goes airborne and he endures nearly a dozen aerial barrel rolls through the infield grass at Daytona and walks away from a destroyed race car.
The Big One happens early at Daytona
Christopher Bell noses into the back of Ty Gibbs, turning the No. 54 into Ryan Blaney, who makes hard contact with the wall from the bottom lane and sets off a chain-reaction crash involving at least 16 cars on track.
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. previews the battle on the playoff bubble ahead of the final regular-season race at Daytona, where the likes of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, A.J. Allmendinger and others fight for their playoff hopes.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2001 Pepsi 400
Relive the final laps of the 2001 Pepsi 400, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored the emotional victory with teammate Michael Waltrip finishing second.
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona
Watch as Anthony Alfredo and Brandon Jones highlight a big crash on lap 42 at Daytona International Speedway.
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
Watch as Austin Hill and Trevor Bayne initiate an 11-car wreck on a late restart at the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.
Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish
Sheldon Creed analyzes his performance in the Wawa 250 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway.
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
Justin Allgaier breaks down his first win at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series following a dramatic photo finish at the Wawa 250.
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish
See the final moments of the thrilling finish at the Wawa 250, where Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed battled in the race's last seconds.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’
Chase Briscoe talks about earning his first pole of the season at Daytona ahead of the weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action.
Last regular season race to set playoff field
Dustin Long previews the final regular season race on the NASCAR Cup schedule at Daytona International Speedway, where Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, and others eye the final playoff berth that's up for grabs.
Highlights: Bonsignore wins Thompson 150
Justin Bonsignore worked his way up and held of Ron Silk to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
Nate Ryan, Parker Kligerman, and Steve Letarte discuss what's at stake during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, where the regular season championship is on the line and playoff points are up for grabs.
Regular season finale will feature everything
Nate Ryan, Steve Letarte, and Parker Kligerman preview what NASCAR fans can expect during the Cup Series regular season finale, as wrecks and cautions are simply matter of when and not if at Daytona.
NASCAR Cup playoff scenarios for Daytona
Nate Ryan, Steve Letarte, and Parker Kligerman dissect all of the playoff scenarios for NASCAR Cup drivers at Daytona, where it remains to be seen whether the final spot will be clinched via a win or points.
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
The Motormouths crew can hardly contain their excitement about the finish of the regular season at Daytona and the likelihood of someone outside the top 16 drivers can get a win and an automatic spot.
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
Bubba Wallace talks about a shift in mindset that resulted in his best finish at The Glen and the Motormouths talk about how that mindset might help him to qualify for the playoffs.
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
The Motormouths talk about Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott and how Byron is reaching another in his career while Elliott is feeling the pressure at the end of the season.
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett break down Chase Elliott running out of fuel at Watkins Glen International and whether the circumstances may have caused him and his team to make a mistake.
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett analyze the impact of NASCAR's lack of stage break cautions on road courses.
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
William Byron's NASCAR resume is already long at age 25, but it got even longer with his first road course win Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett react to the victory.
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway.