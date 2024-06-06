 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Lakers reportedly making 'massive offer' to Hurley

June 6, 2024 10:06 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses news of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to make a 'massive offer' to UConn's Dan Hurley for their vacant head coaching job, analyzing how he would fit in the NBA.
nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
3:32
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbs_jjredickreport_240605.jpg
4:17
Redick must focus on Davis if he gets Lakers job
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
2:21
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
nbc_roto_rbsbigstockrisers_240605.jpg
3:22
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
15:36
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_dps_edoneillinterview_240604.jpg
13:10
Ed O’Neill talks decision to play Donald Sterling
nbc_dps_roberthorry_240604.jpg
10:52
Horry breaks down LAL’s potential offseason moves
nbc_dps_jamesworthy_240603.jpg
12:41
Worthy discusses Clark, Jordan, Bird, Riley, Jokic
nbc_dps_johnsalleyinterview_240531.jpg
17:12
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
10:05
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240530.jpg
20:23
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
3:42
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
