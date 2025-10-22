 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

USATSI_27387625_copy.jpg
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_butlerhl_251021.jpg
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
nbc_nba_gswvslal_curryintv_251021.jpg
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

USATSI_27387625_copy.jpg
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_butlerhl_251021.jpg
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
nbc_nba_gswvslal_curryintv_251021.jpg
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Warriors hold off Lakers for win

October 22, 2025 01:00 AM
The Golden State Warriors' strong second half helped clinch their first win of the 2025-2026 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Videos

USATSI_27387625_copy.jpg
01:21
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_butlerhl_251021.jpg
01:58
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
nbc_nba_gswvslal_curryintv_251021.jpg
01:00
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currydagger_251021.jpg
12
Curry nails dagger 3-pointer to seal win vs. LAL
sga_player_comp.jpg
01:51
SGA’s late-game heroics lift Thunder over Rockets
shai_opening_night.jpg
57
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetintv_251021.jpg
03:19
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currypass_251021.jpg
12
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
nbc_nba_houvsokc_2minhl_251021.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT
nbc_nba_gswvslal_hield3_251021.jpg
21
Hield sends Smart flying, nails 3-pointer
nbc_nba_houvsokc_sgaintv_251021.jpg
52
SGA praises OKC’s ‘grit,’ defense in win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunand1_251021.jpg
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
nbc_nba_houvsokc_wigginsposterv2_251021.jpg
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
nbc_nba_houvsokc_carusosteal_251021.jpg
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_251021.jpg
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
nbc_nba_houvsokc_mitchellbuzzerand1_251021.jpg
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetandonev3_251021.jpg
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
durant_first_bucket.jpg
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
nbc_nba_houvsokc_jalenwilliamsintvv2_251021.jpg
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
nbc_nba_okcchampceramonyv2_251021.jpg
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA Championship banner
nbc_nba_houvsokc_hououtlook_251021.jpg
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
nbc_nba_housvsokc_jabarismithintv_251021.jpg
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
nbc_nba_okcfeature_251021.jpg
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
nbc_roto_garlandv2_251021.jpg
01:40
Garland ‘ahead of schedule’ following toe surgery
nbc_roto_braunv2_251021.jpg
01:16
Braun agrees to five-year, $125 million extension
nbc_roto_daniels_251021.jpg
01:22
Daniels signs four-year, $100 million extension
nbc_nba_okcringv2_251021.jpg
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
nbc_roto_bte_rsppg_251021.jpg
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
nbc_nba_badteamsexp_251021.jpg
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
nbc_nbc_rookieextensions_251021.jpg
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_commanderschiefs_251021.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
lions_new_mnf.jpg
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
nbc_pff_heismanfavorites_251021.jpg
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
nbc_pff_michiganvmich_251021.jpg
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
nbc_pff_packersteelers_251021.jpg
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_dopyodds_251021.jpg
04:15
Which NFL player would Simms build defense around?
nbc_csu_packersfilmreview_251021.jpg
15:17
Packers’ offense missing variety in pass attack
nbc_csu_tyrodtaylor_251021.jpg
06:28
Report: Jets close to naming Taylor starting QB
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
nbc_roto_bte_buccsvsaints_251021.jpg
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251021.jpg
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
nbc_roto_bte_billsvpanthersv2_251021.jpg
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
nbc_dps_kevinharlaninterview_251021.jpg
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
nbc_ffhh_betting_251021.jpg
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
nbc_dps_marinersbluejaysrecap_251021.jpg
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_plp_robbiesarsenal_251021.jpg
04:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
nbc_plp_robbiesmaguire_251021.jpg
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
nbc_roto_bte_bearsvravens_251021.jpg
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
nbc_plp_robbiesange_251021.jpg
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
nbc_ffhh_teanddst_251021.jpg
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_williamslions_251021.jpg
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
nbc_ffhh_wiredwrs_251021.jpg
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
nbc_roto_ninersvtexans_251021.jpg
01:41
Consider taking 49ers to beat Texans in Houston
nbc_ffhh_waiverrb_251021.jpg
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
lebron_mpx.jpg
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron