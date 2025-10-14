 Skip navigation
Top News

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner say the $6 million top prize at the Six Kings Slam exhibition offers motivation
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
Represented by five countries, Michigan State’s women’s team learns from each other

Top Clips

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner say the $6 million top prize at the Six Kings Slam exhibition offers motivation
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
Represented by five countries, Michigan State’s women’s team learns from each other

Top Clips

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics

October 14, 2025 01:55 AM
The Toronto Raptors overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena for their second win of the preseason.

nbc_nba_offguardhawks_251013.jpg
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
nbc_nba_offguardwestcontenders_251013.jpg
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
nbc_nba_offguardcooperflagg_251013.jpg
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
nbc_nba_offguardnextgen_251013.jpg
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
nbc_nba_offguardriversnbc_251013.jpg
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251013.jpg
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season
nbc_nba_offguardclippers_251013.jpg
05:23
Why players are closely eyeing Kawhi, LAC saga
nbc_nba_pg_dalvuta_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsnyk_251013.jpg
01:54
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_torvwas_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards
nbc_nba_pg_miavsatl_251013.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Hawks
nbc_roto_biggestadprisers_251013.jpg
02:19
Holiday, Aldama among biggest fantasy ADP risers
nbc_roto_adpfallersv2_251013.jpg
02:23
Herro, Fox among ADP fallers in fantasy drafts
og_anunoby.jpg
02:09
Anunoby, Poole highlight fantasy value picks
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfourV2_251001.jpg
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_pg_gswvlal_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Warriors vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_bostoncelticscavshl_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_milvchi_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_presznheatmagic_251012.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
nbc_nba_netsvssunshl_251012.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_okcvind_251011.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_pg_bostorame_251010.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_sacporame_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason HLs: Kings vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
02:04
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_playerprops_251010.jpg
02:56
Leverage undervalued defenders in NBA player props
nbc_roto_nbasidestotals_251010.jpg
03:04
Predict game pace when betting NBA sides, totals

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
15:11
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
01:06
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
06:07
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs
nbc_pft_tomlin_251014.jpg
03:28
Tomlin rips Browns GM Berry for trading Flacco
nbc_pft_atlbeatbills_251014.jpg
18:50
Robinson, Falcons bully ‘shell-shocked’ Bills
nbc_pft_stateofmia_251014.jpg
07:29
Tagovailoa ‘created a mess’ for McDaniel, Dolphins
nbc_pft_callahan_251014.jpg
12:52
Titans dysfunction evident after Callahan firing
nbc_pft_washcommoutlook_251014.jpg
03:00
Commanders ‘haven’t figured things out’ this year
nbc_pft_billsoutlook_251014.jpg
20:39
Bills in midst of a ‘wild, roller-coaster season’
nbc_pft_atloutlook_251014.jpg
09:30
How far can the ‘ascending’ Falcons go this year?
nbc_nascar_talladegapromo_251013.jpg
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
15:00
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
17:05
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_dowdle_251013.jpg
01:47
Dowdle forced himself into rotation with Hubbard
nbc_dls_finsvchargersreax_251013.jpg
04:47
How serious is culture problem for Miami Dolphins?
nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
07:40
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
nbc_bte_dolphinsvbrowns_251013.jpg
01:29
Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251013.jpg
03:11
Bet on TE Ertz to record over 29.5 receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_lionschiefs_251013.jpg
09:32
Chiefs’ Mahomes once again bona fide fantasy star
nbc_ffhh_chargersdolphins_251013.jpg
04:50
Can RB Vidal be counted on with Hampton injured?
flaccobengalsolinethumbnailffhh.jpg
04:13
Chase’s fantasy outlook improves with Flacco at QB
nbc_ffhh_coltscards_251013.jpg
05:05
Colts TE Warren is the ‘total package’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_251013.jpg
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
nbc_dps_dponjamesfranklin_251013.jpg
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job