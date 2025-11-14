Banchero out of Friday's lineup with groin strain

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Banchero out of Friday's lineup with groin strain
November 14, 2025 02:11 PM
With Orlando Magic's star forward Paolo Banchero down with a groin strain, Noah Rubin details who to expect to get more touches, including Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Desmon Bane.
Related Videos
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
04:24
Markkanen to stay hot after bounce back game
16:31
Exploring potential trades for Mavs’ Davis
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
Latest Clips
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
05:25
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 11
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
04:06
Shaheed, Lockett, Dortch are intriguing flex plays
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
03:43
Mills is ‘a viable QB2' for Texans offense
04:38
Reacting to Buccaneers and 49ers injury news
04:37
Jets’ pass catchers struggle without Wilson
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
08:21
Takeaways from Patriots offense in TNF win
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
01:33
Eagles, Steelers highlight best bets in Week 11
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
02:10
Smith receiving yards, Seahawks lead best bets
01:33
Lean Cowboys and the over vs. Raiders on MNF
02:02
Eagles-Lions could go either way on Sunday night
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
10:00
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
05:14
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
04:35
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards
06:55
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake
06:03
Patriots ‘have something’ with rookie RB Henderson
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue